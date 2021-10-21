Selena Gómez, Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz among the celebrities who congratulated Evaluna and Camilo on their first child | People | Entertainment

“Congratulations, I’m very happy for both of you,” Gomez wrote. Evaluna and Camilo announced that they will be parents with the premiere of the video clip for ‘Indigo’.

The video clip of Indigo It has more than 23 million views on YouTube, after its premiere on Wednesday, October 13. With this audiovisual Evaluna Montaner and Camilo They announced that they will be parents.

Both in Camilo’s and Evaluna’s publications, colleagues and friends of the couple have congratulated them.

Singer Selena Gomez He wrote in Camilo’s post: “Congratulations, I’m very happy for both of you.” The Colombian responded with “we love u !!”.

The couple and Gómez became close after the American’s collaboration with Camilo on the subject 999, which premiered in August of this year.

What a blessing! Infinite light for both of us and that blessing on the way, ”he said. Danna Paola.

For his part Luis Fonsi He commented: “how beautiful is beautiful”.

While Gianluca Vacchi he mentioned Camilo and Evaluna, and put hearts.

“The grandfather of the century …”, he said Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna’s father.

Mau and Ricky Montaner, Evaluna’s brothers, commented on the artist’s post. “Ahhhhhh !!!! What happinessddddddd * insert Mau’s face crying * hehehehehe I love you !!! “, said Mau. While Ricky in his comment on the post wrote emojis.

The Ecuadorian singer Johann vera He stated: “something got into my eye …”.

A similar post was from the artist Camila Cabello, who stated: “I’m crying.”

“What beautiful news. Congratulations with all my heart for both of you and also for your families who must be madly happy, “he said. David Bisbal.

“I love you soooooo much,” wrote the Brazilian Anitta.

The Spanish Aitana He said: “Congratulations, how incredible.”

“Congratulations!!! What a joy ”, emphasized the actress Viviana Gibelli. For its part, Catherine Fulop he mentioned “beautifuloooooos!”









David Escobar and Pablo Mejía, two of the four members of the Colombian group Piso 21, also wrote their comments. “There is nothing better! Congratulations and welcome to the best time of your life, ”said Escobar. While Mejía pointed out: “what a blessing.”

Wisin, Greeicy, Alejandro Sanz, Guaynaa, Bárbara de Regil, Olga Tañón, Lorena Meritano, among others who published happy emojis, were added to the messages of good wishes.

Evaluna, Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter, married singer Camilo Echeverry

“And now everything smells and tastes better… LET’S BE DADDIES! We couldn’t wait to share with you the most beautiful news we have received. God chose us to be Indigo’s parents and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and flourish! We love you and thank you for always being with us at every step. The Tribe is growing !! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo ”, was the message that Camilo and Evaluna shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple got married on February 8, 2020, in Miami, after three years of dating. The wedding party had more than 350 guests, including the Ecuadorian Johann Vera. (AND)