Scarlett Johnasson’s most iconic scene as Black Widow in Marvel

All the actors who, at some point, passed through Marvel were catapulted to international fame. And, without a doubt, Scarlett Johansson is one of them. The actress, who, although she already had an admirable career before the MCU, met resounding success thanks to her role as Black widow. In fact, his character was one of the most iconic in the superhero world.

However, it should be noted that the era of Scarlett Johansson What Black widow it definitely ended this year. Is that, after a long time of waiting, Marvel finally released his solo film in which a large part of his story was told. And, as for her time in The Avengers, it was in 2019 when the actress said goodbye to the group of heroes after being one of those sacrificed in Endgame.

But, no matter how much time goes by, fans still don’t forget her. This is because her role was one of the most beloved for decades. Both she and the rest of the original Avengers are still highly remembered in the franchise. There were countless scenes that Scarlett starred in the MCU movies and with which she showed her ability to fight.









Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: endgame. Photo: (IMDB)

Anyway, there is one of them that became the most iconic of all the films of which it was part. As one of the special guests, Scarlett also participated in the solo tapes of some of her colleagues, among which is Iron man 2. Playing his role as Black widow, the interpreter shared the screen more than once with Robert Downey Jr.

And, it is right in this feature film where Scarlett Johansson has one of the most iconic scenes of all his time in the franchise. It is a fight, which always comes out perfectly. With his black suit and performing the unique acrobatics, Black widow he shows off fighting evil in this much-remembered scene.