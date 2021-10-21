Rosalía is in CDMX; ate tacos and went to Pujol

Taking advantage of the reach of social networks, the singer is showing off her visit to our country, that’s right Rosalía is in CDMX, where ate tacos and went to Pujol, among other things.

The singer Rosalía is causing a great stir among the Mexican population and it is that several of her fans are finding out about her visit to CDMX.

It is not that it is a secret because she herself is sharing through her Instagram stories some of her experiences in the city, so we already know that she ate the Delicious Orinoco tacos.

Rosalía in Orinoco (@ rosalia.vt / Instagram)

In addition, Rosalía drove through the Bicentennial circuit, and he even allowed himself to be pampered by delicious dishes from the Pujol restaurant, where its star is chef Enrique Olvera, as well as made a stop at “El carnita”, a restaurant in the Roma neighborhood.

Rosalía walking the streets of CDMX (@ rosalia.vt / Instagra)







Rosalía was in CDMX for the first time in 2019

Although the reasons for the presence of the Catalan artist in the city are not clear, it is important to mention that the territory is not alien to her since Rosalia was in CDMX for the first time in 2019.

That year, the singer of the hit song “With height” had her first presentation in the country, gave a brief performance at the festival ceremony.

So far no one knows how long Rosalía will be in CDMX.

Mexican fans post photos with Rosalía

Shortly after revealing that the singer is in Mexico, Mexican fans post photos with Rosalía via Twitter:

Rosalía poses with Mexican fan (@newsrosalia / Instagram)

Rosalía ventures into bachata

The singer’s visit to CDMX comes a few days after Rosalia will dabble in the bachata, musical genre that apparently occupies his new single.

Via TikTok, Rosalía published a video of herself dancing sensually to this rhythm while singing a song with which she reproaches him bad lover and treacherous which is fame.

Although the artist did not give details behind her recording, her fans did not take long to take for granted that it is a preview of the Catalan’s new single.

While other of his followers assure that the song is called “I bring you flowers” and belongs to Camila Cabello, who will soon uncover her collaboration with Rosalía.