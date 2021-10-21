Rolling Stones: Too late to stop

Few things have defied the passage of time more than the Rolling Stones, a British rock band that continues to be active after more than 50 years on the stage, a score of albums and more than 200 million records sold worldwide.

To celebrate its long history, the British are reissuing the legendary album this Friday Tattoo You, originally published in 1981 and considered by many the last great work of the band. On its 40th anniversary, the new album includes all 11 original songs and incorporates 9 previously unreleased songs.





The new release of Tattoo You It will also serve to honor the figure of Charlie Watts, the band’s drummer who died on August 24 at the age of 80. Despite this irreparable loss, Their Majesties of Rock (as they are known in the music world) continue on the road immersed in the No Filter Tour, a tour that was interrupted by the coronavirus and that will now end in the United States.

The ‘British invasion’

The Rolling Stones were formed in London in 1962. The original members were Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, and Ian Stewart. Jones was expelled in 1969 and replaced by Mick Taylor, a guitarist who was part of the band until 1975, when he decided to leave the Rolling Stones to the surprise of many. Taylor was replaced by Ronnie Wood, who became a legend and is still performing with the group.

Since their birth nearly 60 years ago, the Rolling Stones have had to deal with various obstacles and setbacks. Since the retirement of Bill Wyman in 1993, he was replaced by Darryl Jones; to the deaths of keyboardist Ian Stewart in 1985 and Charlie Watts a few months ago.

In fact, the core of Mick Jagger (vocals) and Keith Richards (guitar) is considered to be the longest-standing active founding duo in rock history. Jagger’s mouth, with his full lips and his irreverent speech, served as inspiration for the logo of the band, famous all over the world.





Influenced by the sticky rhythm of the rhythm and blues So successful in the United States in the 1950s, with names like Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters and BB King at the helm, the Stones took rock & roll to a new dimension during the 1960s.









The band benefited from the great popularity that UK music had in the United States, a phenomenon that received the name of “British invasion” and that other groups such as The Beatles also took advantage of. In the late 60s and early 70s, mythical themes such as Paint It Black (1966), You Can’t Always Get What You Want (1969), Brown sugar (1971), Angie (1973), It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (1974) or Satisfaction (1965), which definitely launched them to stardom.

The Rolling Stones were the first internationally successful group to break the social canons of the day. The lyrics of his songs contained social and political criticism, were sexually explicit and even dared to speak of the devil, as in Sympathy for the Devil. Now that the members of the band are well past their seventies, the provocative spirit is still part of their essence.

Their popularity has led them to collaborate with multiple groups and artists: David Bowie, Muddy Waters, Tina Turner, Eric Clapton, Guns N ‘Roses, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry … While others like Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera paid tribute to the peculiar movements of the band leader in Move like Jagger (2010).

New times, new realities

One of the keys that explains the Stones’ longevity is that they have been able to adapt to new times and capture the interests and concerns of the new generations. An example of this is the song Brown sugar, released in 1971 on the album Sticky fingers.

The song talks about the excesses with drugs and sex, but includes fragments related to slavery that can be interpreted as racist and hurt the sensibilities of some people. Phrases such as “they hear him whip the slaves after midnight” appear in the lyrics, referring to a white slave owner who buys a woman to rape her, or “a slave ship from the Gold Coast heading to the cotton fields , sold in the market in New Orleans ”.

Faced with the controversy, and at a time when police brutality and racism are at the center of public debate, the band has decided to withdraw this song from their repertoire and they will not perform it again at any of their concerts.

However, the guitarist Keith Richards has publicly vindicated the composition and has defended that, in reality, the song is about the errors of slavery. Faced with political correctness, the subversive character continues to characterize the band.

Rivalry with the Beatles

In the 1960s, British bands experienced great popularity in the United States. The Rolling Stones were the only ones to be able to compete with The Beatles, the other great fan phenomenon of the moment.

This rivalry never became real, but was orchestrated from the press and marketing departments of both bands to retain the attention of the fans. However, the competition continually marked their careers: the Stones developed a rebellious, hooligan and openly sexualized image, totally different from the apparent good-naturedness and good manners of the Liverpool quartet.

As if this were not enough, both bands have been dedicating some winks throughout their trajectory. For example, Keith Richards christened one of the most important albums of the band as Let it bleed [déjalo sangrar], in clear allusion to the latest studio album by the Beatles, Let it be [déjalo estar], which marked the dissolution of the band.

Many years later, it is the fans themselves who keep the confrontation alive: today it is very difficult to declare themselves a fan of the Rolling Stones and the Beatles at the same time.

