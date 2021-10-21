Thursday, October 21, 2021
Robert Pattinson wears the best glasses a superhero has ever worn in The Batman

By Hasan Sheikh
Robert Pattinson it has many things that we would like. Has riches Forbes recently reported that it is worth more than $ 100 million). He has a sneaker collection full of ultra-rare designs (in 2020 he revealed to us exclusively that he is looking for and buying all the Adidas x Palace Skateboards collaborative shoes he can find). The charming actor is also one of the most handsome in the industry, with scissor-sharp features like no other.

Now you’ve just revealed something else that we want to add to that list. At trailer recently released from the upcoming Matt Reeves movie, The batman , in which Pattinson takes the reins of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton before him as the title character, the actor is seen in a series of great action-packed scenes from the film.

In one such scene, which is actually a “seen and unseen” moment, Pattinson is seen sitting in a cafe. wearing a pair of the black glasses more elegant that we have seen in any recent movie. In fact, we would go so far as to say that they are some of the best sunglasses we’ve seen since Will Smith wearing Ray-Ban adorned screens at Men In Black by 1997 or, of course, since Keanu Reeves defended the minimalist style with the metal sunglasses in The Matrix .




Ideal for masking cloudy eyes or simply adding a flawless touch to any fall look, we naturally felt the need to do some research and found that the sunglasses in question are actually one of Persol’s recent releases.

Rectangular glasses come with Metallic details on the temples and they are made from durable black acetate in Italy. In addition, they are in line with those worn by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X, as well as those seen on the catwalks of the super brands Balenciaga and Dior.

The best part? They are available to buy now. Watch below and thank us later.

BUY Persol PO2747S glasses for € 210 at persol.com

* This article was originally published in the UK edition of GQ.

