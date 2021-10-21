Robert Pattinson shows his darker side

“The Batman” marks Robert Pattinson’s triumphant entry as the night watchman following Ben Affleck’s abandonment of the mantle of this iconic comic book character.

In 2019, the appearance of the actor was confirmed as the new interpreter of billionaire Bruce Wayne, who by then had already been played by Christian Bale.

His recordings began in early 2020, but due to the global health crisis they had to be postponed until the middle of this year.

It was recently confirmed that the production of this film has ended, its premiere is scheduled for March 4, 2022, generating much expectation among the public.









“The Batman” will set a precedent for the character

The arrival of Pattinson to this franchise generated conflicting opinions, some questioned his talent to play this complex character. However, the advances that the production has released on social networks show that the actor took this role seriously and will show a new facet of this character.

This film will introduce us to a younger version of Bruce Wayne, in addition to portraying his actions before following a personal code of ethics when facing his adversaries.

We will have the appearance of the penguin, catwoman and riddle, iconic figures in the comics that little by little gave shape to the legend that we know today as “The Batman.”

