Robert Downey Jr almost played a Marvel villain

Actor Robert Downey Jr is world famous for playing Iron Man / Tony Stark in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In 2008 the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe with the premiere of Hombre de Hierro and The incredible Hulk. The movie starring Robert Downey Jr It was a tremendous success and caused a spectacular boost for the entire saga that today has become the most successful in history and also has no symptoms that it is going to stop.

But before it was released Hombre de Hierro, there were already many movies with quite successful Marvel characters such as Blade, Spider-man, the x-men and The Fantastic Four. That is why it is normal that some actors had offers for those characters. The clearest example is Chris Evans who played Johnny Storm / Hungarian Torch and then it was Steve Rogers / Captain America.

Now we know that Robert Downey Jr almost plays the Doctor doom. This revelation appears in the extensive art book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since we can read some words from Jon favreau, Director of Hombre de Hierro (2008) and the sequel Iron man 2 (2010) and who also plays Happy hogan.

According to him: “Marvel had met Robert Downey Jr before. I think to play Doctor Doom.

The paper of Doctor doom in the two movies of The Fantastic Four in the end it was for Julian McMahon. An actor who had gained much fame thanks to playing Cole Turner on the series Haunted.









This would have changed everything.

In 2003 or 2004 when they were preparing the movie of The Fantastic Four, the actor Robert Downey Jr it was not going through its moment of greatest popularity. So interpreting the Doctor doomHe may have gotten him out of the pot, but he wouldn’t be the big star he is today. However, instead of being the Marvel villain, he chose to do Kiss kiss, bang bang, the movie for which Jon favreau was convinced that it would be a great Iron Man / Tony Stark. Something that he sure does not regret.

Would you have liked Robert Downey Jr to have played Doctor Doom? Leave us your comments below.