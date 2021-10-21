Rihanna tells which of the 20 tattoos she has has been the most painful of all

Rihanna is a renowned artist and businesswoman who always puts all her effort into what she does and in every encounter with the cameras. He always shows some of his tattoos, which are part of his identity. It has a total of 20 simple but significant tattoos, since each one of them has a different message and has its meaning.

The neck, chest, armpit, fingers, hands, hips or feet are some parts of your body where you can see the indelible stamp of the ink. Symbol of things, phrases, people and important events in Rihanna’s life, which we will talk a little about later, is what she wears on her skin.

The truth is that, despite having 20 tattoos, he always points out one as the one that caused him the most pain during its completion. ANDIt is the one that he has captured in his hand and, it is a Maori, that he used to cover a previous tattoo that he had in its place, and he did not like how it looked.

Every tattoo lover knows that getting a tattoo is a final decision, since erasing it or trying to cover it with another is a very painful process., because the skin has already undergone a previous tattooing process.

The palm of the hand is, by the way, one of the most sensitive areas when it comes to tattooing. To top it all, Rihanna had to do it a second time, but finally the results were satisfactory.









Among some of the meanings of her tattoos, there is the goddess Isis under her breasts, which is supporting herself with wings, a tattoo made in honor of her grandmother, who for her was a fundamental pillar in her life.

Another of his most striking tattoos is on the ankle of his foot and is an Egyptian Falcon, which represents for her the light in the middle of the darkness. With a special ink, he has also managed to make it shine in the absence of light. This tattoo was also used to cover an old tattoo that he had in the shape of a musical note.

A bit sarcastic is the one on his finger and says “Shhh”, symbol of silence, and we have already seen it on several occasions, when he brings his hand to his mouth. Another tattoo on one of his fingers is the word love in English “Love”, in italics, which we have seen on a few occasions.

In short, Rihanna expresses what she feels with her voice and, sometimes, with her body, leaving the story of her life, memories and her way of thinking engraved on her skin.