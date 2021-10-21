Review: How is “Dune”, the film full of pure adventure and fantasy by Denis Villeneuve? – Tvshow – 10/21/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

TO Dennis Villeneuve he is not afraid of challenges. Did Blade Runner 2049, the most unthinkable sequel to a classic: the first Blade runner, that of 1982, that of Ridley scott, which has the category of a masterpiece.

AND Dune, his new film, is based on an infilmable novel with which one of the great masters of cinema could not, David lynch.

It is easy to understand what may have interested you in that science fiction and fantasy classic written by Frank Herbert in 1965, and that it involves planets and settings that deserve a lot of production design, thousands of extras and effects. Although his films – Fires, The Arrival, Sicario; Hugh Jackman’s Prisoners — focus on individual angst, all have visual grandeur and standout staging. It is clearly your comfort zone.

And it allows him to relapse and delve into a very present issue in his latest projects: the myth of the chosen one.

If Louise (Amy adams) on The arrival is the messenger of the Martians to make us understand and improve, and K (Ryan gosling) on Blade Runner 2049 He goes half a movie believing himself the Messiah of a new hybrid race, the same thing happens to Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) which is at the center of this space tragedy.

Atreides is a romantic Caspar David Friedrich character, a pictorial reference made explicit a couple of times. His tendency to dark clothes, his melancholy unkempt hair, his flirtations, are part of a tradition and force to read the hero from that perspective: he is a tragic character, an existentialist Luke Skywaker.

The staging is pure expressionism with its grandiose and explicit settings. Although it is in full color, a black and white or sepia palette is preferred, which works very well and shows in the costumes and backgrounds. The desert scenes are deep gold, a la Storaro.









Some audiences may be left out of the comings and goings of a monotheistic epic of more than 2,000 years ago, but it is its creation of a universe, beyond those anecdotal ramblings, that makes it a great movie.

Dune It is, if possible, to see in the dark, with other people, on a very large screen and with Dolby sound. Everything else is placebo, not cinema.