Peruvian filmmaker JP Pérez presents documentary in Los Angeles with Hollywood figures | News

Peruvian filmmaker JP Pérez presented a short documentary that tells the story of the educational encounter of a group of young dancers and musicians from Los Angeles; showing the work carried out by the Los Angeles Dance Project (LADP), an organization led by French director and dancer Benjamin Millepied, husband of actress Natalie Portman,

The avant premiere of the short film, which was directed and produced by Pérez, took place last weekend in Los Angeles.

Natalie Portman, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Barry Jenkins, Paula Abdul and Andie Macdowell were some of the stars who gathered at this gala to celebrate the work of LADP.

“The work done by the Los Angeles Dance Project (LADP) inspires. It is spectacular, especially because of its interest in helping the community and how they change the lives of young people in Los Angeles through dance. On this occasion, with the Gabriela Foundation dancers association and the talented YOLA music students; the result was magical ”, explained the Peruvian director.

Los Angeles Dance Project is an organization that seeks to encourage the arts and dance in Los Angeles and as part of its work to help the community supports young dancers, who otherwise would not have the opportunity to access this type of artistic education high level.

This time they joined forces with LAPhil (Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra) through its association of support for young musicians YOLA, directed by Gustavo Dudamel, to develop a meeting of creativity between young musicians and dancers Los Angeles, a story that is the epicenter of the short film.

