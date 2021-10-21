“People are used to women being secondary characters”: Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon pose at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in Manhattan, New York, US, October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

A new tale of betrayal and revenge set in 14th-century France is now available in movie theaters around the world. This film, based on real events, and on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by American author Eric Jager, is now part of a new Hollywood odyssey.

It is an epic story that tells of the last trial by combat in France, between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became rivals. ‘The Last Duel’, recreates an event that involved a rape and which, according to historians who studied the moment, became the last documented duel to the death in European lands, this because the knight and the squire fought to the death to defend the honor and the word of Lady Marguerite, the wife of Sir Jean, who accused Jacques Le Gris of having sexually abused her.

It should be clarified that at that time, the rape did not merit imprisonment or punishment for the perpetrator and the word of the woman who denounced was not taken seriously, however, if the victim’s husband took the case as personal and talked about what happened you could retaliate. This is where Marguerite is tasked with challenging the entire European crown system and demanding justice, taking her word for it and defending her rights.

In this film Ridley Scott uses all this historical context to talk about issues that mark us today, feminism, violations, constant denunciations and resignify the role of women in all these areas, in addition, he makes a clear mention of the #MeToo movement and what it triggered. In The Last Duel, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer giving life to those involved in this dispute, they also do so from a script written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who return to work together on a script after 25 years .

From Infobae we talk with its protagonists about the script, the story and the important role that Jodie Comer had in reincarnating the injustice that women lived at that time and the struggle to enforce each one’s word, a reality that is not very far from what is happening in the world at this time.

Jodie Comer: What was it that attracted you to this movie and this role in particular?

JC: I really felt like I had the ability to give this woman a voice. When we look at history in general, women’s voices and perspectives are blurred. We rarely hear their versions and, with this movie, I had that opportunity. That’s what got me excited about playing Marguerite. When I started reading the book there was actually only one semblance of her, which over time disintegrated and no longer even exists. Even today, it is sad, but there is so much evidence of her story in the world that yes, I loved having the opportunity to share it.

What is the most valuable thing about telling a story in which the role and history of the woman makes her word re-signify?

Matt Damon: The challenge here was to make the public understand that the world of women is totally ignored, overlooked and invisible, this in the first two acts of the film.









Ben Affleck: There was no documentation of the women in these spaces. Here we create versions of women that we have seen in movies before and we wanted to exploit the fact that historically people are in many ways, largely used to women being secondary and tertiary characters. To make it seem out of the ordinary.

How to make a medieval story interesting and unite in this current age?

Ben Affleck: Here we managed to point out that both then and now, institutions are corrupt and misogynistic, they create and produce, you know, people who reflect those values. We show that from the church, the science, the court, you have this whole Western European civilization, of which we are an antecedent, culturally, we wanted to achieve that when someone comes out of this movie, they can say, wow, it was horrible back then. Thank God this is not the case anymore.

Jodie Comer: How would you describe Marguerite? How is your bond with your husband?

Jodie Comer: When we meet her in the movie, her father is introducing her to Jean de Carrouges. Jean just got back from the battlefield, and it’s essentially the same as a sale; her father is offering her in marriage. Back then it was like closing a business, which speaks to how her marriage was for her. What I love about Marguerite is her strength and her resilience. He had nothing to gain and everything to lose by raising his voice as he did, which I found admirable.

Frankly speaking, it’s a mean thing. It was not a happy marriage. In essence it was a commercial operation and not a marriage born of love, one can really see that. However, I think I had a kind of respect for him, but it was definitely not a happy marriage. They also had the additional burden of not being able to conceive, for which they accused her and, of course, after the rape, she becomes pregnant and the suspicion arises about who the father is. On the other hand, the other complication is that at that time they believed that the only way for a woman to get pregnant was if she had an orgasm, which is crazy and supports the theory that they believed she had enjoyed what had happened between her and Jacques Le Gris. And she must face all of this in court. She is surrounded by men who ask her such personal questions, it is something very violent.

Jodie Comer: Tell us how Marguerite defies all this pressure and tells her truth.

Jodie Comer: Marguerite says that she is not going to be silent, but she also collides with the reality that the only way to confront this man and seek justice is through her husband; your husband has to step up on your behalf. I love that he tries to stay in control in any way he can. She does it until the tragic end, and she has a line at the end of the film, just before the duel in which she has the baby and says “If I had known what awaited us, I think I would have done the same as other women before me. ”, That is to say nothing. I think at that moment it is not that he discredits his attitude, but that he finally understands why so many women decided to remain silent, because of the magnitude of what is at stake. Your life is at stake. The baby’s life is at stake, so she’s the hero of her own story.

