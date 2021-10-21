Pablo Alborn: “If it were up to me, one year I would go to a cave in Sacromonte to study flamenco”

In Pablo Alborn’s house there was a Pleyel piano from 1900 that belonged to his father’s great-grandmother. Joseph Pleyel was a musician, a disciple of Haydn, who also set up a piano factory. There wasn’t a parlor in 19th-century Romantic Paris where there wasn’t a Pleyel.

“For me that piano was like a kind of spaceship,” Pablo recalls, “a fascinating object that at first attracted me more for its aesthetics than for its sound. Its legs thick like jugs, the rust of the strings, the mother of pearl keys … I approached and smelled it. I caressed that wonderful wood. It was the first time I started pounding an instrument. When my mother saw me, she said: You know that the best thing about passions is that you can study them? I began to study piano, music theory, then guitar … That was a moment of revelation. I realized that I could go much further. That when you are truly passionate about something, it becomes inexhaustible “.

Paul alborn

It’s funny, your first attraction to music was something physical.

I wanted to get into that piano! Also, I shared a room with my brother. Sometimes he would come at night, when I was already asleep, and he would play the guitar quietly. I woke up like in a dream and saw his silhouette with the guitar. I studied Paco de Luca, Pat Metheny, Vicente Amigo … I stayed with the soniquete. If I hadn’t had the family that I have, it would have been harder for me to discover my passion.

What music was playing in your house?

A lot of classics, from my father. Shostakovich’s waltz number 2 is my favorite. He hummed it as he put the vinyl on the record player. My mother listened to French music: Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf of course … I have a picture of my grandfather whistling The bohme while driving his car, he had a scapular taped to the dashboard.

At that time I was not aware of all that musical wealth, of course, and I did not even like it, but over time I have realized how important it has been for my education. It is the same as with museums. My father is an architect and he loves art. He took us to many exhibitions. Now I think: what a pity that I did not enjoy them more, that I did not value them more. Funny how the brain works.

“I just found the first poem I wrote”

Paul albornSantiago Belizn







Why didn’t you want to have First Communion?

I won’t know how to tell you. I only remember that I was very determined, that I did not want to do it. At my school we study Theology, not just Christian religion. Thinking about it now, perhaps he thought this was going to be like an exam. I thought: There are many gifts here and they can’t come for nothing, I’m sure I have to do something that they haven’t told me. But it was not rebellious or anything like that.

What was the first poem you wrote?

Well look, I’m going to tell you. Just the other day they sent me a file that my father rescued where was the first letter he wrote [busca en la galera del mvil. Pasa fotos suyas de pequeo con su familia, sus amigos, con su querida sobrina… Hasta que encuentra una imagen de un papel escrito con letra de nio] I read you: “The moon and the stars / the pain of the hands / the sea is flat / the pain of the stars / and they hummed, they hummed / this song is over.”

There is Lorca!

(Laughs) I tell you.

The truth is that it was not so long since we met you online, just ten years.

That have flown by me! Little time and a lot of work. And I still have that need to want to learn. I go back to what my mother told me: when a passion hooks you, it is inexhaustible. I made myself known through social networks: Myspace, YouTube … But you have to see each other at concerts. He immediately jumped from the networks to reality. Now it seems that the network gives you everything and after ten minutes you have expired. I speak in general, for example, those artists who start and whose only plan is a TikTok …

That I love TikTok, but it can’t be your only resource. I do a lot of this exercise of defending myself without social networks, of taking things from me. We tend to put more shows, more effects, more fireworks, and the danger is to end up so covered by all that montage that in the end you are left with nothing. On the other hand, I have recorded my last album from my home thanks to technology. Anyway, let’s let him get old with this topic …

I like to talk to old people.

The other day, walking along the promenade of Malaga, I see a boy recording a beautiful sunset … But it was all recorded. That boy didn’t see the sunset! Well, he saw it through his screen, and later when uploading it to Instagram … This happens to me too, I record things I don’t know for what. I don’t see my top, do you check your top?

“Sometimes noise is the worst enemy. But you don’t have to shut up about that. I’m talking about homophobia, machismo …”

What a strange world … Does the responsibility weigh on you?

It worries me. You know that everything you broadcast is followed by many people … Well, I am not worried, because I always try to maintain a balance and coherence. I don’t know how I do it. All I know is that my family is the pillar on which everything rests. My work team is the same as always, my friends the same. If I make a statement on Instagram or wherever, it is to be useful, to tell something that can help others. If not, do not tangle. The balance is also in giving the right importance to things.

Lately we have experienced several cases of homophobia, do you think that intolerance has grown?

I don’t know. It is a very delicate matter and journalists have a huge responsibility here. I’m not saying it’s the journalists’ fault. Nor am I anyone to say what to do.

Perhaps it is that too much noise is generated.

Well, I’m going to make less noise. Justice must be allowed to act. Neither get things crazy, nor fall into the trap that a lie [en alusin a la falsa denuncia por homofobia de un joven de malasaa] hide a hundred thousand truths that are happening. Sometimes noise is the worst enemy. But there is no need to shut up about that. There are matters that should be morally common, without discussion. The danger is indifference, that there are people who stop worrying about an injustice because they think it is an exaggeration or a lie. And I mean homophobia, machismo, or any other abuse or aggression.

You passed the confinement with your parents. What did you learn from them?

There are so many things in the lives of our parents that we do not know … How can you not know how they met, or your mother’s favorite dish to cook for her when she comes to see you? I made an effort especially with my father: sitting down with watching football, talking about music … We caught the Covid. I was the worst of the three, but I was more concerned with taking care of them than with me. I have to give them back everything they have given me.

You have us used to your good side, don’t you have a bad day?

Sure you do! I don’t get grun, but I keep quiet … I’m mutinous. You also have to allow yourself a space to learn to make mistakes. Since the pandemic, I have made it a point to give problems no more than ten minutes. I try to lengthen the moments of joy, that here we have not come to suffer …

Now that you have premiered as coach on The voice, do you cut yourself so as not to screw up?

I am learning. It was hard for me to be in front of the camera, and it continues to be difficult for me. It is scary the magnitude that a bad gesture, a misunderstood joke can have … But on the other hand, in my case what you see is what you get. Whoever tries to sharpen something that does not have it, in the end they get it. My obsession is to show the kids the richness of the musical vocabulary.

What would you like to do?

Study flamenco for real, but in depth. I’m talking about locking myself up for a year in a cave in the Sacromonte at least. I would also like to compose something symphonic. Write a soundtrack for a movie, where I don’t sing. Make a music record for children. Something where not even my name appears, that it is not known that I am behind. I would also like to be an actor, study acting. I am fascinated by those characters so real, so crude, so hateful, that you end up loving them, like Kate winslet in Mare of Easttown, or Javier Bardem in No es pas para viejo.