Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s love story in a movie

Friday, October 22, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
The lives and epic love story of the rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the manager and personality Sharon osbourne they will be the subject of an upcoming feature film.

The untitled project comes from Polygram Entertainment, and will follow a biographical format focused on their decades-long bond, one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the iconic reality series of Mtv, The Osbournes . Oscar nominee Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) is writing the script for the project.


