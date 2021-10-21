Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s love story in a movie

The lives and epic love story of the rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the manager and personality Sharon osbourne they will be the subject of an upcoming feature film.

The untitled project comes from Polygram Entertainment, and will follow a biographical format focused on their decades-long bond, one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the iconic reality series of Mtv, The Osbournes . Oscar nominee Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) is writing the script for the project.

“We are delighted to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.“.

Sharon and his sons Jack osbourne and Aimee osbourne are producing through their label Osbourne Media, with Michele Anthony and David blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti oversees the development of Sony.

Music will obviously play a big role in the movie and it will feature themes from the band from Ozzy, Black Sabbath , as well as works from his solo career.

Hall’s screenwriting credits include Rocketman starring Taron Egerton, Steven Spielberg’s War Horse, Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul and Billy Elliot, which earned him an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Directed by Jack osbourne, Osbourne Media produces scripted and unscripted content for multiple platforms. Produced the documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne for Showtime and supervised the production of the series Alpha Dogs from NatGeo Wild . His most recent documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne , was the headliner of the SXSW Film Festival 2020.









Polygram is the television and film arm of Universal Music Group, which works on scripted and unscripted films and television. Recent projects include The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart? from the director Frank marshall, and acclaimed documentaries about The Go-Go’s and Beastie Boys.

They also produced the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist from NBC, winner of Emmy . Upcoming projects include the documentary The Velvet Underground from Todd Haynes and a biographical film of KISS from the director Joachim Ronning.