‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Premiere, Plot

Only murders in the building has confirmed its season 2, you can breathe easy. This time we have not had to wait weeks or months to know if the series renewed or not. It was a sudden, forceful and necessary renewal that occurred long before the final episode of season 1 (in fact, it was announced in early September, when the series had just premiered). It was so early that you missed it. It is normal. But above all it has been a necessary renovation. We need more seasons because, basically, we need to see more times how the implacable golden doors of an elevator of the Arconia smash the nacasons and / or the kidneys over and over again to cider by Charles (Steve Martin) while playing Fields of Gold of Sting (or any other subject of the artist) in the background. And we also need to see Sazz Pataki (not to be confused with Elsa Pataki) breathing, simply existing, wearing a hat, if possible. Well, because of that and because we already have the victim of season 2 of Only murders in the building and wanting to know who the new murderer is. Could it be Howard, who has always seemed sinister, with his cat ally on duty? Or was it the building psychologist who now accepts cryptocurrencies and has a peculiar genius that contradicts his alleged infinite patience? Nah .. Or is Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) setting up a custom true crime? What do we know about season 2 of Only murders in the building?

Let’s see, we know that Oliver (Martin Short), Charles and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have to solve the particular setback at the end of the final episode of season 1 and that they will continue yes or yes with their podcast Only murders in the building, although they will have to look for another sponsor (they will have to find another criminal to finance them, to continue with the running gag: a true crime financed by criminals, the height of irony), although it should not cost them much now that they have a legion of fans (no goat, but a legion after all). If all three of them will have, ahem, freedom of movement to investigate, it will have to be seen. The same Mabel has to help solve the mystery from a distance (it does not look like they are going to put her in jail, because it is clear that it was not her, but, hey, they want to see how the dynamics of the trio work with a glass and a common place in between). But the podcast, in short, must continue … especially that all that merchandising must be released (t-shirts, banners, posters, underwear and sex toys … I don’t know, I imagine), just like all that eternal milk supply with probiotics. It was clear there would be another murder in the building. Charles Haden-Savage launches the prophecy in the very podcasten episode 8 of the series when they believe that by accusing the Dimas even of Manolete’s death they have solved the case: “We will return in the event that there is another murder in the edifice…”. As it has been. Let’s see, what could have happened like with The White Lotus on HBO, which he renewed for a season 2 and its creator assured that the series would not take place again at the White Lotus hotel. But, of course then the series should have been titled Just murders in a building And the pun on English would be lost: if there are going to be murders, they are only allowed to remain inside the building.

Notice that when Steve Martin’s character said that phrase, we thought it would be another notable neighbor who folded the napkin in the series. If someone, for example, had charged Sting (I don’t know, he cuts him into little pieces, little pieces, little piece, or he hit him with a pan on the occipital frontispiece, which has a lot of space to poke, I can think of …) there would be no been not bad at all. Who Killed Sting? Hmmmm. It would be good as a premise for a new season. In one season Sting is the suspect and in the next he is the victim! … Although it is complicated. If the versions of his songs with sitar have not been able to finish with Sting (it would only be missing a version of his greatest hits with maracas or with that game of glasses that my children like so much), nothing will. Can you imagine someone torturing Sting by forcing him to listen to their songs for, I don’t know, 48 hours straight. 48 hours in a row Fields of Gold? Well, I’m hopeful for season 3. It was clear that someone was going to kill Bunny (Jane Houdyshell), the president of the neighborhood community. They had been preparing us all season for it. That threat from Mabel minutes before seeing her dead, the president’s torturous movements in the community in the last two episodes … And the question: okay, we are all Tim Kono, but are we all Bunny too? Because I don’t think so. Or if?









Building Murders Only Season 2: Plot

The series has earned Season 2 on its own merits. At the end of season 1 it is not that everything makes sense, it is not that all the pieces fit together, but that the series puts a great criminal on a platter (I will not give you details in case you have not seen the end yet and have Dropped in here by chance, by the way, welcome / o), complex, much more complex than we expected. A criminal who had already killed, who enjoyed killing, who was not a circumstantial complement, but a whole subject in the complete sentence that constitutes the series. And the lives of its three central characters have changed, they are no longer in the same place, they are no longer living dead. As Charles would say: “sdlkjfhalsdkjfh ñaskdjfhalskdj alksdjhfalksj”. Well, you already understand. So behind Bunny’s death there must be something interesting. It fits more that it is the character of Tina Fey, or her assistant Poppy White (Adina Verson), who wanted to script a real true crime, that one of the neighbors had something in store for Bunny.

We also know that the Universe of Oliver, Charles and Mabel has expanded, is expanding and should be expanded with the detective Donna Williams, a perfect counterpoint to the main trio, and with the character of Jane Lynch, the inimitable Pataki, the best detective that us has given the series, because what are Charles, Mabel and Oliver leave much to be desired. Not to mention his followers, four magnificent characters who can be his eyes and ears in the building in a new season.

Well and we know that Oliver wants the next season of his podcast to be more raunchy … although, ahem, more raunchy than Charles and Jan’s (Amy Ryan) Scrabble game, you know “hard”, “wet”, ” stick “and” yum “, it’s impossible.

Building Murders Only Season 2: Release Date

Hulu, where the series is originally broadcast in the United States (in Spain it is through the Star channel of the Disney + streaming platform), has not announced a specific date, although due to the type of production (short episodes, actors without tight schedules and the type of scenarios and post-production it requires), it can put us back in late summer, early summer 2022, without problems. In the background, by way of premonition or Easter egg, Poppy, Tina Fey’s character assistant, says at the end of episode 10 of season 1: “This is going to be interesting. Next fall, Only killers in the building“.

