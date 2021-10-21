October 22, 2021

The strange journey

Year: 1964

Duration: 98 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Fernando Fernán Gómez

Screenplay: Manuel Ruiz Castillo, Pedro Beltrán. Plot: Luis García Berlanga

Music: Cristóbal Halffter

Photography: José Fernández Aguayo (B&W)

Cast: Carlos Larrañaga, Tota Alba, Lina Canalejas, Jesús Franco, Rafaela Aparicio, Sara Lezana, María Luisa Ponte, Teresa Gisbert, Luis Marín, Goyo Lebrero, Luis Domínguez Luna, Cayetano Torregrosa, Rafael Alcántara, Xan das Bolas, Narciso Ojeda, Carola Fernán Gómez, Emilio Santiago, Joaquín Roa, José Villasante, Pilar Gómez Ferrer, Ángel Menéndez, Alfredo Díaz, Enrique Pelayo, Ricardo G. Lilló see 11 more

Genre: Mystery, Drama, Black Comedy, Country Life, Family, Cult Movie

In a small provincial town, near the capital, lives a family made up of three brothers: the dominant and severe Ignacia and the shy and withdrawn Paquita and Venancio. The monotony of town life is only broken on Saturdays when a musical group from Madrid arrives to entertain their songs on the weekend. On a stormy Saturday, Paquita and Venancio, who are very fearful, hear noises and go to their sister’s room for protection. They see someone there, but Ignacia flatly denies it.

Among roses

Original title: La fine fleur

Year: 2020

Duration: 95 min.

Country France

Direction: Pierre Pinaud

Screenplay: Fadette Drouard, Philippe Le Guay, Pierre Pinaud

Music: Mathieu Lamboley

Photography: Guillaume Deffontaines

Cast: Catherine Frot, Fatsah Bouyahmed, Olivier Breitman, Olivia Côte, Vincent Dedienne, Melan Omerta, Marie Petiot

Comedy genre

Eve created the most famous roses in the world, but now she is old-fashioned, embittered and on the verge of bankruptcy. Vera, his faithful assistant, comes up with a brilliant and crazy idea that could change their lives forever …

Halloween Kills

Original title: Halloween Kills

Year: 2021

Duration: 105 min.

Country: United States

Director: David Gordon Green

Screenplay: David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Scott Teems. Character: John Carpenter, Debra Hill

Music: Cody Carpenter, John Carpenter, Daniel A. Davies

Photography: Michael Simmonds

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall, Thomas Mann, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Dylan Arnold, Stephanie McIntyre, Omar Dorsey, Charles Cyphers, Niko El Santo Zavero, Nancy Stephens, Jibrail Nantambu, J. Gaven Wilde, Brian F. Durkin, Salem Murphy see 7 more

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Slasher, Serial Killers, Halloween, Sequel

Halloween night Michael Myers returns is not over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson leave this masked monster locked up and on fire, Laurie rushes to the hospital to treat her injuries, believing it’s all over. But when Michael breaks free, his bloody ritual continues. As Laurie deals with her pain and prepares to defend herself, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against this unstoppable monster.

The French Chronicle

Original title: The French Dispatch

Year: 2021

Duration: 108 min.

Country: United States

Director: Wes Anderson

Script: Wes Anderson

Music: Alexandre Desplat

Photography: Robert D. Yeoman

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Kate Winslet, Alex Lawther , Cécile De France, Henry Winkler, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Fisher Stevens, Sam Haygarth, Denis Menochet see 12 more

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Journalism

A group of journalists and contributors to The French Dispatch magazine, an American publication whose editorial office is located in a fictional 20th-century French city. Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) is the editor of this magazine in which Herbsaint Sazerac (Owen Wilson), JKL Berensen (Tilda Swinton), Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright) and Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand) work, among others. The French Dispatch newspaper deals with topics related to the world of politics, the arts both high and low, and also human interest stories. The stories in which this group of journalists work will range from that of Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro), an artist sentenced to death, to a kidnapping involving a chef or the student riots in which the young Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet).









Who prevents it

Original title: Who prevents it

Year: 2021

Duration: 220 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Jonás Trueba

Screenplay: Jonás Trueba

Music: Rafael Berrio, Alberto González, Andrei Mazga, Pablo Gavira

Photography: Jonás Trueba

Cast: Documentary, Candela Recio, Pablo Hoyos, Silvio Aguilar, Pablo Gavira, Claudia Navarro, Marta Casado, Rony-Michelle Pinzaru, Javier Sánchez

Genre: Documentary, Adolescence

Who prevents it is a call to transform the perception we have about adolescence and youth; that of those who were born at the beginning of the 21st century and have just come of age; those who now seem guilty of everything while seeing their hopes diminished. Between the documentary, the fiction and the pure testimonial record, young adolescents show themselves as they are but as we rarely see them or let us see them: taking advantage of the film camera to show the best of themselves and restore our confidence in the future; from fragility and emotion, with humor, intelligence, convictions and ideas. Because the youth who talk to us about love, friendship, politics or education are not only talking about their own, but about what we always care about, at any age. Who prevents it is a film about us: about what we were, what we are and what we will continue to be.

Ron gives error

Original title: Ron’s Gone Wrong

Year: 2021

Duration: 106 min.

Country: UK

Direction: Alessandro Carloni, Jean-Philippe Vine

Screenplay: Peter Baynham, Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine

Photography: Animation, David Peers

Cast: Animation, Thomas Barbusca

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Children’s, Robots

In the near future, technology is integrated into everyday life, robots walk, talk and connect digitally, becoming the new best friends of children. One day that pattern is broken when a child, whose family cannot afford a new robot, comes across a damaged robot with only 5% functionality. From that moment, the child will try to do everything possible to make the robot work, creating a bond between them that will lead them to discover the true meaning of friendship in a world of algorithms and social networks.

Save the tree

Original title: Save the tree

Year: 2021

Duration: 80 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Iker Alvarez, Haizea Pastor

Screenplay: Yurre Ugarte, Segundo Altolagirre, Fernando Salem, Matias Goldberg

Music: Silvia San Miguel

Photography: Animation

Genre: Animation, Children

In a global world increasingly removed from the natural environment, there are still those who tell stories about trees, fantastic beings with powers that escape our imagination. And with them, from the moment the seed germinates, a goblin is their inseparable companion, together they will grow, flourish, suffer. Their destinies remain united forever. They are born and die at the same time, or at least that is what the old legends say, but what about city trees? Now they are in danger. The trees are dying and with them their elves. There is only one way to help them … SAVE THE TREE!

Supernova

Original title: Supernova

Year: 2020

Duration: 93 min.

Country: UK

Director: Harry Macqueen

Screenplay: Harry Macqueen

Music: Keaton Henson

Photography: Dick Pope

Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, James Dreyfus, Pippa Haywood, Sarah Woodward, Tina Louise Owens, Julie Hannan, John Alan Roberts, Lori Campbell, Peter MacQueen

Genre: Drama, Road Movie, Disease, Alzheimer’s, Homosexuality, Friendship

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) have been together for twenty years and are as in love as the first day. But in the last two years, since Tusker was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in its early stages, their lives have completely changed. Now they travel all over England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past. Although the most valuable thing they have is the time they spend together, as the trip progresses, they begin to disagree about future projects. Secrets are uncovered and private plans are uncovered that put your love to the test like never before.

