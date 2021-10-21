Not for a long time to get up early | The Herald of Mexico

Reese Witherspoon has revealed herself to be a shrewd producer, with a lucid reading of the times. That reading derives, precisely, from his readings: a bibliophile, he has found in the news tables the germ of many of the films and series that he has produced (and, often, starred in). This is the case of Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, Truth Be Told and Little Fires Everywhere, adaptations of novels. And it is also that of The Morning Show, the serial fiction that he produces and stars for AppleTV +.

The origin of that series is in a journalistic book: Top of the Morning, a report by journalist Brian Stelter on the struggle for ratings among morning news magazines on American television. It was published in 2013 in which not only broadcast TV occupied a much more important place than today, but also in that #MeToo not only had not yet arrived but had not yet touched that segment of the industry; that would come months later, with the accusations of sexual abuse to Matt Lauer, head of the Today Show of NBC.

The #MeToo and the Lauer scandal caught Witherspoon right in the middle of The Morning Show. It was in reaction to this that the production decided to reconvert the character played by Steve Carrell – the one of the owner of the program whose behind the scenes portrays the series – into one who takes advantage of his power to pressure the women of the team to have affairs with him, with dire consequences for them and, after the display of his behavior, for himself.









The first season of The Morning Show knew how to approach #MeToo with intelligence and realism. Without questioning the legitimacy of the victims’ pain – the plot includes a shocking suicide – it reflects the parallel opportunism of some, and that of some executives whose priority is to save their skin. Without denying the utilitarianism and self-indulgence of its male protagonist, it spares no humanity.

Now the second season is broadcast, and the narrative leads her to address another current issue: what in English is known as identity politics. A good part of the first chapters revolves around who will moderate a debate between presidential candidates, while Witherspoon’s character – detained as heterosexual – lives a lesbian romance with a partner. Does this make her a lesbian? You’re not sure (and you shouldn’t be). But she is tempted to play the political card of the sexual minority in a context in which the television station is marketed to reflect diversity to make up the panel, and in which those who do not propose themselves as black do so as gay, but never because of what they are. that its moderation could contribute to the questions posed to politicians.

The Morning Show reflects this well: if diversity is to take root in our culture, it must not be through opportunistic early risers.

BY NICOLÁS ALVARADO

COLLABORATOR

@NICOLASALVARADOLECTOR

