Nobody cares about your Batman anymore

Batman He is a very beloved character among comic book lovers, but the Gotham bat has not always convinced in his already numerous film adaptations. Without a doubt, one of the worst was Batman and robin, which was the last of the installments of the character in the 90s and that left us moments of authentic modesty, as was its script full of embarrassing phrases and situations or even the carefree performance of its protagonist, George Clooney.

In fact, Clooney hates his job as the bat man with all his might, something that he has never hesitated to hide and that has become a very recurring joke in his interviews and statements. So much so that it has already reached a point of saturating the same story with always.

George Clooney during the 1997 Batman and Robin promotion (Photo: Colin Davey / Getty Images)

The last time to speak was during a question session in New York after the screening of The Tender Bar, his new film as a director in which he has Ben affleck and Tye sheridan as protagonists under the Amazon production. When asked about his performances in blockbuster movies versus more character-driven titles, Clooney brought up the subject of his performance again in Batman and robin without even coming to mind, giving the rattle again with the same speech as always.

“I made a superhero movie and screwed it up so badly that they wouldn’t let me get near the set.”, answered the actor and filmmaker. “I don’t want to get into all the bats’ nipples”, I kept joking.

His words could be funny and curious for anyone who has in mind the Batman who played alongside Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman in the film directed by Joel Schumacher in 1997, but Clooney does not stop repeating himself over and over on the same topic. And too often. In fact, at the beginning of this month of October, in an interview with Variety, the protagonist of Ocean’s eleven or The descendants He brought it up again to point out that he will never let his wife, Amal Clooney, and their children, four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, see the movie.. And the same last year during the promotion of Midnight sky, his latest movie for Netflix.









Read more

We saw him on SeriousXM’s Howard Stern show in 2020, where said that before his friend Ben Affleck donned the Batman outfit he advised him not to “Have nipples in the suit”. And not only this, he also charged back to the tape saying what we all already know. “Batman and Robin is so bad it even hurts to see her. I change the channel when suddenly it appears and I say ‘oh, no, no, no’”, He affirmed before trying to justify his choice of role. “Back then I was just a rookie getting a job as an actor. He was not the type who could give the green light to a movie “.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow in order to view a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Also in the promotion of Midnight sky He regretted his work as the DC Comics superhero in an encounter with GQ, trying to show himself to be honest with himself and critical of the work he does. “The only way you can speak honestly about something is to include yourself and your shortcomings. When I say that Batman and Robin is a terrible movie, I always say that I was terrible in it. Because I was, number one “, he pointed out in that speech. And the same in previous years, like when in 2019 he told The Hollywood Reporter that the failure of Batman and robin helped him straighten out his career. And if we keep looking back, we even find statements that come from 2011, when he also blamed himself for the poor results and reception of Batman and robin. “If I’m going to be Batman in the Batman and Robin movie, I can’t say it didn’t work out and then have no part of the blame for that.“, admitted for Total Film.

And is that time after time is the same story, as if Clooney believed that the public really cares about his Batman and that it remains in the collective memory. The truth is that, of the actors who have given life to the Gotham bat, their role is possibly one of the least remembered. When someone thinks of the Batman of the 90s, the image that should come to mind the most is that of Michael Keaton in the two installments directed by Tim Burton in 1989 and 1981, which were a massive success and propelled Batman into the cinema. . What came next, the failed and criticized Batman forever and Batman and robin With Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and a colorful, quirky Gotham City, it was almost better to forget.

So maybe Clooney He should leave behind his recidivism with Batman and give us content on other relevant aspects or anecdotes of his careerWe take it for granted that an actor and director of his stature still has a lot to tell us.

More stories that may interest you: