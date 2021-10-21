No time to die: Were other endings in the works?

No time to die It was planned to end as it has ended. That’s what the film’s editor, Tom Cross, has pointed out. Although it was clear how Daniel Craig’s adventure playing James Bond was going to end, the truth is that all kinds of creative differences have developed which, together with the physical condition of the actor himself, have ended up sealing this farewell for the British. . All this after production has raised below expectations in the United States. Watch out for spoilers along these lines.

No time to die, a chaotic project with a single ending

“The ending was never in doubt and there were never alternatives”. Tom Cross was so blunt in an interview with IndieWire, where he has been asked about the possibility that there were other endings planned for No time to die. The truth is that: James Bond was going to die so also in this installment, sacrificing himself to save Madeleine Swann (La Seydoux) and their daughter.

No time to die It thus becomes a unique film in the saga: instead of 007’s lover dying, which is what usually happens, it is Bond who has ended up with a tragic ending. Another aspect that has made it stand out is its duration: with its 163 minutes, it has become the longest in history of the franchise. Something that has brought many problems to the creative and production team.

“Elliot and I were always concerned that senior officials made us discard the history of Norway or they would make us move it, “says Cross in reference to how Elliot Graham (Captain Marvel) and he was waiting for the executives to respect that No time to die It opens with the scene in which we see the villain Safin (Rami Malek) kill Madeleine’s mother. “We knew that we were facing a problem of duration,” he says.









“But once you got to the action,” he continues, “you had to be able to tell that story, because it was directly related to Madeleine’s betrayal.” The director’s own style supported Cross’s words, as the editor emphasizes that Cary Joji Fukunaga is characterized by “putting as much story as possible” in his productions: “The narrative and the emotion always come first, then the rhythm”.





However, everything remained as is: including the ending. Now it remains to discover who will be in charge of replacing Craig in the role: it has already been said that it could be someone with a different sexual orientation. Who is clear that never being James Bond is Hugh Jackman: “Above my corpse,” Craig noted in an interview.

