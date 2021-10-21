Nicole Kidman TURNS ON THE NETWORK with this playful PHOTOS production

Australian actress Nicole Kidman The 54-year-old had been away from the screen for a while and now made her comeback on top by starring in the series “Nine Perfect Strangers” on the streaming platform Amazon Video Prime. There, Masha is brought to life by a spiritual leader who does healing retreats.

This time Nicole Kidman He returned to trust director and screenwriter David E. Kelley with whom he worked on the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies.” The plot of the series, which has eight chapters, deals with the lives of nine people who come to Tranquillum House, a spiritual space that seems to be idyllic.

But as the story progresses, the guests discover that they are drugged with different substances and hallucinogenic mushrooms for an experiment that Masha wants to carry out and has not told them. That makes everyone doubt their permanence in the place.

The PHOTOS of Nicole Kidman that shocked her fans

As a corollary of her good performance, Nicole Kidman made the cover of Harpers Bazaar magazine and made an impressive production of photos with which she surprised her fans. It was she herself who shared the album on her Instagram account, where she has accumulated more than 7 million fan followers.









In the images you can see them Nicole Kidman in a transparent beige dress that reveals her incredible silhouette at 50 years old, in another of them she wears a black dress with a wide neckline that reveals her front and she combines it with red gloves and shows off her curly hair.