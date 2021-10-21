Nicole Kidman TURNS ON THE NETWORK with this playful PHOTOS production

Friday, October 22, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Australian actress Nicole Kidman The 54-year-old had been away from the screen for a while and now made her comeback on top by starring in the series “Nine Perfect Strangers” on the streaming platform Amazon Video Prime. There, Masha is brought to life by a spiritual leader who does healing retreats.

This time Nicole Kidman He returned to trust director and screenwriter David E. Kelley with whom he worked on the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies.” The plot of the series, which has eight chapters, deals with the lives of nine people who come to Tranquillum House, a spiritual space that seems to be idyllic.


