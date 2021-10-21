Nicole Kidman talks about the harassment she suffered during her marriage to Tom Cruise

In the years that he was with Tom they became parents of Isabella, who is 28 years old today, and Connor (26), two children they adopted in the United States. Despite seeming like the perfect family, in 2001 their love ended and they decided to divorce.

“It was a beautiful marriage. We had two beautiful children. The rest is history “, declared the protagonist of The skin of desire to Hollywood Foreign Press Association a few years ago. “I am very reserved with all that,” she said. Kidman in 2018. “I have to protect those relationships, but 150 percent that I would give my life for my children because they are my purpose,” he added.

“I fell madly in love, passionately. I would have gone to the ends of the Earth for him,” he explained during an interview with DuJour Magazine in 2012. He also remarked that, due to general media pressure and harassment from paparazzi in particular, they were “in a bubble, just the two of us. We became very dependent on each other.” The breakup, as she herself confessed, “was a shock, it took me a long time to recover.”









Today Kidman She is married to Urban and enjoys watching her two youngest daughters grow up: Faith margaret, 10 years old, and Sunday rose of 13. “We are always solving things, but our relationship is based a lot on love, so there are a huge amount of concessions,” she assured about her husband to Harper Bazaar. “I want him to have the best life he can have and he responds in the same way,” he concluded.