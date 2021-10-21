Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in the new Aaron Sorkin

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and Aaron Sorkin. With those three names, a movie like ‘Being the Ricardos‘it almost sells itself. Here we have the first trailer and the poster of this biopic of Lucille ball which was originally going to star Cate Blanchett. It will be released on December 10 in theaters in the United States before reaching the catalog of Amazon Prime Video; in Spain we can see it directly on the platform on the 21st.

Kidman transforms into Lucille Ball

The story of ‘Being the Ricardos’ takes place during a week of the production of an episode of the sitcom “I Love Lucy”, a pioneering television show. During that period of time, Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz will face off against a crisis that could end his career, and his marriage.

Tony Hale, JK Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Christopher Denham, Clark Gregg or Ronny Cox They complete the interesting cast of the film written and directed by Sorkin. ‘Being the Ricardos’ promises to explore the complex personal and professional relationship of the main couple, setting the action both in the writers room and in private situations behind the scenes, during a key week for the hit series in the 1950s.









Nicole Kidman wanted to clarify that they have not made a remake of ‘I Love Lucy’: “It’s about Lucy and Desi, their relationship and their marriage. It’s very deep, actually“Apparently, the film also highlights how the star of the program fought against the racism of the time to support her husband, of Cuban origin. We will see if Sorkin, Kidman or Bardem achieve an Oscar nomination (the Spanish also could compete with ‘The good boss’), remember that the last of the scriptwriter and director, ‘The Chicago 7 trial’, was nominated for 6 Oscars but strangely and unfairly it did not win any.