Netflix: You have to watch these TWO series because they are going to remove them from the catalog

More frequently, new options for watching content and having entertainment via streaming come to light; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the seventh art classics.

In recent weeks, people often wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

Series leaving the platform

In addition, it is important to remember that the streaming giant brings new productions to its platform that include series, films and documentaries in order to satisfy young and old alike.

In this month of October, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of two movies to watch this weekend or Wednesday night, accompanied by your loved ones; These are film productions that are only a few days away from leaving Netflix’s extensive catalog, as the platform is constantly updated to bring new content for all ages and tastes.

“Prisoner No. 1”

It is about the American political trailer television series, “Prisoner number 1,” which was produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Argos Communication for Telemundo in collaboration with Kate International.

This production was released on July 30, 2019, replacing the second season of the Queen of the South, a series interpreted and starring Kate del Castillo.









Now this production is hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix, which you can enjoy this Wednesday or during this week since said production will come out of the platform’s wide catalog of series and movies on October 27, so it only has seven days to enjoy it.

This production has 44 chapters and a single season, which starred Erik Hayser, Mariana Seoane, Arturo Peniche, Angélica Celaya, Luis Felipe Tovar and Luis Gatica.

It should be noted that said production does not have a second season, however, in the final episode of the series it ended with the typical ending phrase or will continue, thus leaving the story with an open ending for a possible production of a second part.

“Prisoner number 1”, follows the story of Carmelo Alvarado, a character played by Erick Hayser, who is a man of humble origins, with great charisma and intelligence, who managed to become the president of Mexico.

However, Carmelo is accused and unjustly imprisoned after a millionaire fraud he committed, then causing a great scandal in the country, where he will be faced with the corruption system in Mexico in a direct way and with a testimony from his perspective , privileges and posture.

Shine On with Reese

On the other hand, the Shine On with Reese series is also currently, but it was released on July 10, 2018 through DirecTV, but it is about to leave the Netflix catalog, specifically on October 28 of this year.

Shine On with Reese, is an American talk show, which is hosted by the 10, who is also an American producer and entrepreneur, who has received important awards such as the academy, an Oscar, also two Golden Globe Awards, and a British Academy Film Award.

This program, which has only nine chapters and a season, shows us various personal interviews between Witherspoon and a guest where the chapter focuses to talk about how she managed to fulfill her goals and dreams.