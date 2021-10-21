Netflix: Do you want to get over your ex? You must see this MOVIE that grossed over $ 70 million and won an Oscar

More frequently, new options for watching content and having entertainment via streaming come to light; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

It is about the film “Eternal radiance of a mind without memories”, or with its original title “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind”, which was directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kauffman.

This American drama, romance and science fiction production was launched in 2004, but is now hosted by the streaming giant, thus positioning it as one of the productions most appreciated by the public.

The story was created by Pierre Bismuth, Kaufman and Gondry, which follows a particular couple through a memory erasure process; It is an ensemble cast that includes Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Tom Wilkinson.

It should be noted that the title of this production comes from a verse from the poem “Eloísa to Abelard” by Alexander Pope, which was written in 1717.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, follows the story of a shy and withdrawn boy named Joel Barish, and Clementine who is a free-spirited and spontaneous young woman; they both meet on the Long Island Railroad bound for Rockville Center.

It is on this journey that they connect immediately despite having opposite personalities; They do not know it but in reality they are ex-boyfriends after having been separated from a relationship that lasted two years.

Later, they show us the beginning of a discussion that would end in Clementine going to a clinic to erase all the memories of her relationship with Joel, but soon after he learns of Clementine’s decision and decides to undergo the same erasure procedure. memory, which takes place in the patient’s home while they sleep.

After making this decision to erase all the memories with whom he had spent so many moments, everything begins to become more complicated, since there is a setback in the natural process of overcoming relationships, and with this treatment he will have to undergo the memory of the beginning of this relationship, when they were happy And they hardly lived certain moments that at that moment they did not want to forget.

Thus, as the memories come to mind, Clementine decides to keep at least some of them, thus trying to escape the memory erasure by idealizing that Clementine had not been her partner yet in order to wake up and manage to stop this procedure, however Despite their efforts, the technicians manage to erase all the memories.

But as his last memory with her disintegrated, specifically the day they met at a beach house in Montauk, she whispers in his ear that I looked for her there, so he decides to go and find out what happens.

It should be noted that said film production had a budget of 20 million dollars, and obtained 72 million dollars.

In short, the film won the Oscar for best original screenplay and Winslet was nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards.

Here we present the trailer of this production that became a cult film and was later considered by various specialist critics as one of the best films of the 21st century.