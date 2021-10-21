NBA: The attacks against Kyrie Irving continue for not getting vaccinated: “He’s America’s biggest idiot”

Pfew characters have generated more debate than Kyrie irving in the last few weeks. The point guard and his decision not to get vaccinated remain at the center of the controversy and even more after his team, the Brooklyn nets, have started with a defeat the season in which they start as big favorites to the ring.

While Kevin Durant and James Harden see how Antetokounmpo and the Bucks ran over them in the opening of the course, there is hardly any news of an Irving who is still separated from the Nets and who will be while he maintains his decision to not receiving the dose of the coronavirus vaccine. A decision that has led him to receive a large number of criticisms.

For example that of Charles barkley, who has not missed the opportunity to leave his opinion on the subject. Chosen by the NBA as one of the 75 best players in his history, ‘Sir Charles’ has assured that Irving’s choice “is not personal. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself … First you get vaccinated for your family, then you get vaccinated for your teammates. “

Along the same lines, another NBA legend has expressed himself as Magic johnson, who once retired from the NBA after announcing that he was a carrier of HIV. The former Lakers player stated in a television interview that “Irving told his teammates that he was going to be there for them this season. Well, he can’t do it if he’s not vaccinated. He’s failing them and that affects his chances of winning a championship. I would never do that to my teammates. “









Supports in the world of music

Harder than the two former players has been Howard Stern, one of America’s most famous radio hosts and that he has rated Irving as “the most idiotic person in the country right now. He’s America’s biggest idiot. You have a chance to earn millions of dollars at just 30 years old. All you have to do is get vaccinated. And it doesn’t. “

Kevin Durant and James Harden are already forgetting Kyrie Irving

However, not everything is critical with respect to the figure of the point guard born in Australia. The musician Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex-partner, wanted to show his support for an Irving whom he describes as “a true hero. I am with my brother and who does not like that he goes to live his damn life. It is your choice and it is very good. Always on the corner of my brothers. “