Natalie Portman’s favorite fragrance is classic, she is over 70 years old

Miss Dior was born in 1947, and since then her story of love and bravery has evolved into one of empowerment and confidence. Who better to embody this spirit than the iconic Natalie Portman. We spoke exclusively with her about the new version of Miss Dior, her passion for perfumes and what has been the most challenging role of her entire career.

InStyle: For you, what is the most surprising thing about the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum? What do you like the most?

Natalie Portman: I love the different types of roses that you can identify.

IS: Who do you think is the Miss Dior woman? How do you relate to her in your personal life?

NP: I believe that the Miss Dior woman is someone who seeks beauty, love and her own truth in the world. All the most romantic ideals.

IS: 74 years have passed since the fragrance was introduced in 1947, what do you think makes Miss Dior timeless?

NP: I think there is a spirit of Catherine Dior, who put herself at great risk to do the right and the noble during WWII. That is embodied in the perfume that her brother (Christian Dior) originally created for her.

IS: What role does perfume have in your daily life? Do you have a special way of applying it?

NP: I love aromas, they feel central to our emotions. I like to spray Miss Dior and walk in the wake, just like my mother taught me. This one has a sensual experience of feeling that you are walking on a light rain of the most beautiful aroma. It is also not that strong and falls slightly in your hair, something that most people will perceive the most.









IS: What is your relationship with perfumes and how did it come about? How has it evolved?

NP: My first bottle of perfume was a gift from Jean Reno when we finished filming Lion and I was 12, I remember feeling like an adult. The perfume felt like a sign of femininity to me.

IS: Do you think makeup and perfume can be used as a means of empowerment?

NP: I think that anything that requires choosing what you like and what makes you happy is an expression of individualism.

IS: What has been the most difficult role of your career?

NP: To be human! Learning to act in real life is more difficult because there is no script. There is no role more challenging, satisfying, and meaningful than real life.

