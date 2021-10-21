‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’: Eva Green and Asa Butterfield star in new trailer in Spanish – movie news

Tim Burton’s new movie starring Eva Green hits theaters on September 30.

The September 30th The film adaptation of the novel by Ransom riggs Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Directs Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland) and the cast is led by Eva Green, Asa Butterfield and Samuel L. Jackson; among others. We recently showed you the latest preview of the film and, now, 20th Century Fox has published a new trailer in Spanish.









The protagonist of the story is Jacob portman (Butterfield), a young man who, at 16, travels to Wales to find the building in which his grandfather Abraham (Terence Stamp) lived and about which he told his stories full of adventures. What the protagonist does not know is that the place he is looking for is the Home of Miss Peregrine, a building in which children with magical powers live in a time loop. In turn, Jacob will have to face the villains of history called the “hollows”, the same monsters that ended the life of his grandfather and who will endanger the peculiar children.

Jane goldman is in charge of adapting the Riggs novel that has two more installments entitled Hollow city and Libreary Souls. Allison Janney, Kim Dickens, Judi Dench, Rupert Everett and Chris O’Dowd close the cast of the film. On these lines, do not miss the new trailer.