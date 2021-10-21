Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeCelebrity'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children': Eva Green and Asa Butterfield star...
Celebrity

‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’: Eva Green and Asa Butterfield star in new trailer in Spanish – movie news

By Sonia Gupta
0
80




Tim Burton’s new movie starring Eva Green hits theaters on September 30.

The September 30th The film adaptation of the novel by Ransom riggs Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Directs Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland) and the cast is led by Eva Green, Asa Butterfield and Samuel L. Jackson; among others. We recently showed you the latest preview of the film and, now, 20th Century Fox has published a new trailer in Spanish.




The protagonist of the story is Jacob portman (Butterfield), a young man who, at 16, travels to Wales to find the building in which his grandfather Abraham (Terence Stamp) lived and about which he told his stories full of adventures. What the protagonist does not know is that the place he is looking for is the Home of Miss Peregrine, a building in which children with magical powers live in a time loop. In turn, Jacob will have to face the villains of history called the “hollows”, the same monsters that ended the life of his grandfather and who will endanger the peculiar children.

Jane goldman is in charge of adapting the Riggs novel that has two more installments entitled Hollow city and Libreary Souls. Allison Janney, Kim Dickens, Judi Dench, Rupert Everett and Chris O’Dowd close the cast of the film. On these lines, do not miss the new trailer.


Previous articleThe poster that evokes a Will Smith movie and with two very Argentine details that Barcelona dedicated to Kun Agüero in his debut
Next articleKeanu Reeves under the vine in the patio:: El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv