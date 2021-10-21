Mijares and his daughter Lucerito share a parody of “Mamma mia!”

The singer Manuel Mijares and his youngest daughter, Lucerito, starred in a funny moment parodying a scene from the movie “Mamma Mia”, starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

Lucerito She was the one who shared the moment through her Instagram account and her fans applauded that her dad agreed to do this fun duet with her.

They both wore towels tangled around their heads and they chose the song “Angel Eyes” for the occasion. At the beginning, the young woman begins to sing and then gives the microphone to her father.









“And the look that he gave her made her shiver ‘Cause he always used to look at me that way”, tells us the fragment of the song they gave life to.

In a moment You can tell Lucerito can’t hold back laughing and she gets a little out of character, but Mijares stays in position and just turns to see her to sing.

Among the comments that the publication received, the one from Lucero stands out, who wrote: “The best!”. So far the material adds more than 200 thousand reproductions and hundreds of positive comments.

It is worth mentioning that in recent months, the daughter of Mijares and Lucero has stood out thanks to her talent, and has had a few shows on shows, plus she’s well-loved on social media.