Meryl Streep’s emotion for her daughter Grace’s wedding

A day of great emotion lived the actress Meryl Streep with the marriage of her daughter Grace Gummer with the music producer Mark Ronson.

Wedding was celebrated in accordance with Mark’s birthday, who celebrated twice by welcoming her 45th birthday in a small but glamorous ceremony.

Grace, who is also an actress like her mother and her now husband, they had a dream wedding that it was carried out with absolute discretion to comply with the procotocols for COVID, but that shared through their networks social.

The bride wore a cape dress, loose hair and a natural make up and his mother, the award-winning actress, could not hide her tears of emotion to see the happiness of his daughter. For its part, the boyfriend he looked very elegant with blue suit, white tie and original white shoes with black toe.

In love, Mark thanked his wifer with a tender message: “My true love. The arrival of my 45 years coincides with the best year of my life. I’m sure it will take me another 45 to become a man worthy of your love. “said romantic.

To his close to a million followers, he showed several images and another part of the declaration of love: “I look forward to spending each of these birthdays by your side until my last day and beyond. Forever yours“.









Although not many celebrities were present at the party, they sent their virtual good wishes. So did Lady Gaga who wished them congratulations and wrote: “I love you both“.

The bride, develops her acting career on the rise and participated in several successes such as “American Horror Story”, “Mr Robot”, “A teacher”, “Smash”, among other films. For his part, Mark established himself a long time ago as a producer, musician and DJ. Received an award Oscar for the song “Shallow”, from the movie “A star is born“, starring Bradley Coope and Lady Gaga, at which time they forged a strong friendship relationship.

Meryl Streep’s daughter gave herself a new chance for love

This is the second wedding for both Grace and Mark. The actress she had married actor Tay Strathairn in 2019 already little more than a month they separated. At the time They gave themselves a second chance and this time the couple lasted 6 months, but the coexistence led them to make the determination to divorce permanently.

The producer, for his part, He got engaged to his girlfriend Rashida Jonjes and after the breakup he married the actress Joséphine de La Baumme, but the relationship did not prosper.

