Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeCelebrityMeryl Streep to star in TV series about climate crisis
Celebrity

Meryl Streep to star in TV series about climate crisis

By Hasan Sheikh
0
51




Meryl Streep will be one of the protagonists of “Extrapolations”, a television series prepared by Apple TV + with a plot that will narrate how the consequences of the climate crisis alter the daily lives of its characters.

The actress will join a cast that also includes Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav, all under Scott’s direction. Z Burns.

Burns has experience in recreating undesirable but possible scenarios, as he was the screenwriter of “Contagion”, a film released in 2011 that imagined a global pandemic and that in 2020 experienced a peak of popularity due to the similarities of its plot with the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the series starring Streep, “will examine how the imminent changes on the planet will affect love, faith, work, family and people’s lives throughout eight interconnected episodes,” said the Apple TV + platform in your advertisement.

The chapters will also imagine the way in which the different countries of the world will fight for the survival of their inhabitants.




It is unknown when the filming of the project will begin and the premiere date of the series.

Streep, the most Oscar-nominated actress in history, made the leap to the small screen with “Big Little Lies,” an acclaimed HBO series in which she shared the limelight with Nicole Kidman and was nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress in distribution.

For its part, Apple is sparing no budget to sign popular television faces like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and Keira Knightley, along with movie icons like Martin Scorsese, Sofia Coppola, Ewan McGregor and Tom Hanks.


Previous articleVienna museums move to OnlyFans to circumvent censorship of nudity on social media
Next articleNobody cares about your Batman anymore
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv