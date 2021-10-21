Megan Fox seduces the nets by posing with zebra animal print trend

Megan Fox, is an artist who usually has us used to being shown in networks with outfits highly elaborated, calling on the greats necklines, transparencies, tights, among other very sensual styles, being the main characteristic of the beautiful actress. At the same time, it also stands out for its makeup, being an iconic part of its image its beautiful Red lips making a spectacular contrast with their blue eyes.

In this latest post on his network Instagram, our fashion radar froze to find the photo of the artist wearing a Knee-length coat with zebra animal print. And it seems that the actress would launch her first fashion collection by associating with Boohoo, brand that gave her the freedom to express her love for fashion.

This model of the animal print coat in zebra it is made of wool and has no fasteners or buttons on the front, it only has a strap at the waist, with which you can tie it. Giving it a very relaxed style while remaining sophisticated.

The animal print does not go away

These famous prints of Animal Print They are still the favorites this season and they plan to continue to stay, was what the American said Michael Kors and the Italians Dolce and Gabbana, showing great designs on their catwalks respectively.

There are other collections that gave their opinion on the matter, such as Prefall of labels like Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Carolina Herrera, Dior. All these imposing fashion brands agree that animal print will continue to roar with force for all kinds of styles. From romanticism, to the most rocker or also from the athleisure, this being a hybrid style used in sports, casual and also office, even what haute couture (haute couture).

