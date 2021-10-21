Megan Fox Announces Collaboration With Boohoo

Megan Fox has announced a new collaboration with fast fashion retailer boohoo.

Created in conjunction with stylist Maeve Reilly, the two have developed a collection of “interchangeable pieces for day and night that will keep you feeling confident and sexy all fall.”

Featuring photos by photographer Felisha ToeIntino, the new range consists of more than 40 styles including knee-high boots, baggy jeans, a stylish dress blazer retro with padded shoulder pads and a zebra print trench coat.

In a statement, Fox said, “I am very excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with boohoo!

“I feel like I’ve really gotten to be myself in recent years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that.

“I always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and me the freedom to express ourselves.”

The new collection comes in UK sizes 6-20 and will be available for purchase online from October 19.

However, not everyone is impressed.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, many followers questioned his decision to partner with a fast fashion outlet.

“Yet another fast fashion collab?” Wrote one commenter.

“Celebrities and influencers must use their power as a tool to say no to fast fashion and help the environment, as people working in the industry only plunge deeper into poverty.”

Another wrote: “What bad behavior”, while a third added: “I am also very sad. I really expected something different. “









Boohoo has faced criticism from worker rights groups who raise concerns about poor pay and working conditions, while environmental organizations have warned more widely about the fast-fashion industry’s contribution to the climate crisis.

A study published in June by the Royal Society for Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce (RSA) revealed that half of the clothing sold by major fast-fashion brands is made from entirely new synthetic fabrics.

Boohoo fared worse in its reviews, with 60 percent of its items derived exclusively from new synthetic fabrics.

However, the fashion distributor’s chief executive, John Lyttle, insisted in August that the company does not make “disposable” pieces, even though its website offers thousands of items, including blouses as cheap as $ 2. , 75 (£ 2).

He added that the brand had outlined a “clear strategy” to become more sustainable.

“20 percent of all our ranges will be sustainable this fall … 40 percent next spring / summer,” he said.

The Clean Clothes Campaign, an alliance of unions working to improve working conditions in the garment industry, rebuked Lyttle’s promise, arguing that fast fashion is “inherently unsustainable.”

“Of course people need clothes, but not the huge amounts that companies like boohoo currently produce; they pollute waterways, send CO2 into the air and keep workers in perpetual poverty in the process, ”he told The Independent Christie Miedema, campaign and outreach coordinator for the organization.

“Aligning 20 percent of that production with a business definition of ‘sustainability’ will not make a difference. Real systemic changes are needed. “