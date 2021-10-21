Meet the million-dollar mansion that Tom Cruise can’t get rid of even by lowering it to half its price

Tom Cruise put his Colorado mansion up for sale. He did it seven years ago, and this time he has a considerable discount: from the 59 million dollars he asked for in 2014, now his value starts at 39.5 million dollars.

The mansion of Tom cruise It is 130 hectares, has a helipad, track for snowmobiles and all-terrain, and different sports fields, in addition to three other buildings that include the guest house, the service house and a main house. This last one thousand square meters with seven bedrooms.

It has been difficult for the actor to lower his price because until now he was not really willing to get rid of this Mansion that Tom cruise adores, it was he who designed the main house. According to his real estate agent, the actor initially asked for a high figure, because he was not yet ready to dispose of the property.

Image: Sotherbis International Realty

The property of Tom cruise It is located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains and its dimensions are enormous. The MansionThe 930m2 is a stone and cedar cabin, with massive beamed ceilings and multiple fireplaces, a library, billiard room, spa, office and garage.









Image: Sotherbis International Realty

The property of Tom cruise It includes a guest house, a service house, and countless forest trails for hiking. The Mansion it is located on a mountainous slope and among national forests. The ranch is sufficiently protected from public view since there is a path of more than a kilometer and a half long from the entrance to the property, all conditioned with the corresponding security cameras.