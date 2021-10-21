Thursday, October 21, 2021
Celebrity

Meet the million-dollar mansion that Tom Cruise can’t get rid of even by lowering it to half its price

By Arjun Sethi
Tom Cruise put his Colorado mansion up for sale. He did it seven years ago, and this time he has a considerable discount: from the 59 million dollars he asked for in 2014, now his value starts at 39.5 million dollars.

The mansion of Tom cruise It is 130 hectares, has a helipad, track for snowmobiles and all-terrain, and different sports fields, in addition to three other buildings that include the guest house, the service house and a main house. This last one thousand square meters with seven bedrooms.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
