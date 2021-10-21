Mango has the jumpsuit that Kylie Jenner made fashionable and that is now the best-seller in Spain

It has happened to more than one of us that we marvel at the clothes of the main Hollywood trends but many times it is the price that keeps us from looking really important. The monkey of Kylie jenner It is in Spain, and although it may surprise you, you can find it in Mango.

Are you looking for a striking outfit for this winter? The option it presents Mango Not only will it help you not to have to think about more clothes, but it will also have significant savings for your pocket.

Mono zipper mode at 50 euros

Without a doubt that The first woman to think about wearing this type of jumpsuit (which in the past was associated only with men in the workshop) marked a revolution in the fashion industry. A Jeans jumpsuit is the best option to show off your complete silhouette and make you look both elegant and casual.

In the event that you want the product and you cannot find it on the Mango web platform, you can search for it as the model 17075941-IGGY-LM. The product is marketed in dark blue and all the material will make you feel that you are carrying giant, comfortable and attractive jeans for only 49.99 euros per unit.









Every inch of the product features denim-style cotton. It is straight design, its neck is classic and it is short sleeves to avoid excessive sweating. Currently the product has two side pockets, also two patch pockets on the back and features a zip closure on the front.

Ideal for any occasion

If you are a girl who intends to go sports, we recommend that you combine it with white sneakers. Now if you are interested in wearing it at night or for a restaurant, just add sneakers or a somewhat high heel to have a much more elegant touch.

Sustainable product

If at this time you have your doubts about acquiring any garment after the campaigns (all important) against pollution, we tell you that This new Mango jumpsuit is Committed category, which makes it look like a product made under sustainable production processes, reducing its environmental impact.