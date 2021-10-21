Ludacris talks about Vin Diesel and the Rock’s troubles in Fast and Furious

Recently, the problems between Dwayne Johson and Vin Diesel during the filming of Fast and furious. Although The Rock clarified that he does not want to have any more disputes with the protagonist from A super tough kangaroo, The truth is that he let it fall that the team that was working with him greatly appreciated that he put Diesel in his place. However, the topic did not stop there and it seems that other cast members are talking about the matter that, on the other hand, never ends.

Ludacris has now been the one who has come out onto the pitch to talk about those disputes between the two actors. And it is that we must bear in mind that these are two heavyweights of interpretation, especially action films, which have marked a before and after in the franchise, because both actors cannot even be seen in the filming and it is better for each to continue on their way, despite the fact that none of them, at least publicly, has wished themselves any harm.

In a talk with US Weekly, Ludacris assures that the situation is right now the most delicate and that, therefore, constantly removing it does not do any good to anyone, not even to the people who in one way or another are always involved in the movies. of the saga.

“All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know they are two grown men. I think The Rock has spoken about that, and I don’t want to speak for either of them. keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation. “









A battle that will never end

In 2017, things got out of hand and in The Fate of the Furious the decision was made that both actors could not appear in the same sequences, making it impossible to see them together. This, of course, has been done with the overall well-being of the shoot clearly in mind so that there are no major difficulties in finishing the feature films.





Luckily, Dwayne Johson found his alternate path in the saga by leaving with Jason statham to star in his own spin-off, Hobbs and Show, far from the shadow of Vin Diesel, who currently still has the absolute starring role of the saga as Dominic Toretto (with a ninth film released last summer).

