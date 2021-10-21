Ludacris (‘Fast and Furious’) openly talks about the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Without a doubt the enmity they have Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson It is the largest open wound within the family of ‘Fast and furious‘. At times it seemed that everything could be resolved, but it always ended in a mere rumor and we have not yet seen Hobbs, the character of Dwayne, back to the main saga.

The last to comment on this has been the rapper Ludacris, who is also part of the franchise of Vin Diesel, giving life to Tej Parker from his introduction in the second installment.

In an interview with Us Weekly the rapper makes his point of view clear: “All I can say is that, in my point of view, these two they are adult men. I think La Roca has already talked about that and I don’t want to speak for either of us“.

To finish, he gives slight details about how the situation is between the two: “So, I would leave it in the words they have said and let it stay that way, because it is a delicate situation“.





The secret meeting between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

We have been living for many years the enmity that arose between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, being the spin-off of Hobbs the consequence of their disagreement. And although this did not completely displease the fans, everyone wants to return to enjoy the character of Dwayne in the main saga.









Despite ‘Fast and Furious’ fans being pessimistic about a possible reconciliation between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, this feud could end. According to La Roca in Vanity fair, has had a meeting with Vin Diesel: “I want to forget the drama. I think it’s the best thing to do. For everyone “, he begins by explaining.

But finally he tells how the meeting was: “I wouldn’t say it was a peaceful gathering. I’d say it was a clairvoyance meeting. We both had a really nice chat in my trailer. And after talking It was crystal clear that we were very different. And we agreed to leave it there“.

