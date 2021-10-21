Lizzo twerks in sheer dress after Cardi B’s birthday party

!Lizzo always knows how to get people to talk! This time the singer stepped out to celebrate her colleague and friend Cardi B’s 29th birthday earlier this week in a revealing all-see-through Matthew Reisman Collection dress made entirely of crystals.

You’re going to be interested: Cardi B shows the mansion that her husband Offset gave her for her 29th birthday

Stylist Jason Rembert paired the dress with matching underwear to let the sheer design, and Lizzo’s hardcore attitude, do the trick. The “Rumors” singer wore long bronze extensions in a high 90s-inspired ponytail with a silver butterfly clip.

The 33-year-old artist published several photos and videos of her outstanding look on her Instagram account, clarifying that she was also complemented with two pairs of heels Jimmy choos After being photographed leaving the party barefoot, the Grammy winner’s flirty gown has since gone viral on social media.

Lizzo did not miss the opportunity and also uploaded a video with her brilliant look twerking for her more than 11.6 million Instagram followers.

Rapper Offset, with whom Cardi shares a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, and a 6-week-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, overshadowed Lizzo by gifting Cardi a mansion in honor of her 29th birthday.









By posting a virtual tour of her new digs, the rapper from “WAP” wrote on his Instagram:

“My love. For a hot minute, I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term rental home properties in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries (since people go on vacations year-round in those places), but I felt like he didn’t. ‘”I agree with me and would rather invest money in other investments,” he continued. “Well, I was wrong.

According to the video, the property has six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. With ocean views and an infinity pool in the backyard, the massive estate also includes a separate studio.

Read on: Machine Gun Kelly describes his relationship with Megan Fox as ‘ecstasy and agony’

Cardi celebrated her birthday with a dancehall themed party. Later, videos of the luxurious party were leaked where Lizzo was seen sharing a hug with the birthday girl.