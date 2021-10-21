Leonardo DiCaprio dresses up as Trunks from the future

Dragon ball It is undoubtedly the most popular anime in the world, anime has had great success over the years, this has led it to be part of hundreds of collaborations with video game and other animes, in addition to having their own movies. Among the films we can mention the worst live action that has been created, Dragon ball evolution.

Despite not having been successful, a fan art could have the answer to how can we improve Dragon ball evolution? A popular illustrator and digital artist from Brazil, shows us what a live action Dragon Ball would look like but with the popular actor ‘Leonardo DiCaprio’ as Trunks.









The fan-created image shows us DiCaprio with the suit of Future Trunks, the powerful sword with which Trunks eliminated Frieza when he arrived on earth, accompanies DiCaprio. Trunks style is perfect for the Hollywood actor.

Although we are not sure that a role like Trunks In a live action he can give DiCaprio an Oscar, it is possible that the admiration of Dragon Ball fans if he is with him. Hopefully a producer can take a look at this fan art to imagine a live action movie that pays tribute to Dragon ball.

For now, we can only admire Leonardo in this amazing live action fan art. I recommend you not to get excited about DiCaprio as Trunks, this actor would charge a large sum of money for his participation and I do not think that Toei Animation want to pay it.