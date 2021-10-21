Laura Escanes is the same as this Hollywood star according to her fans

The similarities found by fans of the celebrities They tend to share a family bond with other people: Manuela Sánchez is repeated over and over again that he is the same as her father, the singer Alejandro Sanz, although when Jaydy Michel publishes a photo of her modeling stage they also comment on how much the physical similarities are noticeable. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin or Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis are others mother and daughter couples that demonstrate the power of genetics. However, the followers of Laura Escanes assure the influencer that who she remembers is a hollywood star, especially in one of his last public appearances.

Last week, Laura Escanes attended an event in Madrid organized by the glasses brand MÓ. For the occasion, the influencer she wore a feline eye makeup that, according to her own words, was not the best choice: “I care less and less but it does not mean that I look horrible 😂 I also don’t think makeup favored me and it was honestly not my day, it was broken inside. So I guess it all comes together “, explained the mother of Roma with the sincerity and spontaneity that she always shows with her fans. She also reveals that most of the photos that were taken at the time were of her” bad profile “.









Although the result did not convince her, the Catalan assures that she will continue to experiment with makeup as she has always done: “But I am trying different styles so I am happy with my catlike look. If I don’t do it now, when will I do it?” In response to Laura’s opinion about her look, her fans have told her that she looks great and they have pointed out a more than reasonable resemblance to a Hollywood star: There have been neither one nor two, but many who say that he remembers Jennifer Lawrence.

"How do you look like Jennifer Lawrence 😱😱😍", "Here with that eye makeup you remind me of Jennifer Lawrence hehehe", "There you have an air of Jennifer Lawrence", "Here you remind me of Jennifer Lawrence", "With that makeup you remind me of Jennifer Lawrence. Always beautiful", "Just like Jennifer Lawrence", "You look like the actress from the hunger games here, I don't remember her name. Your bad profile or bad makeup this day is the maximum I aspire to" … Laura Escanes' fans have agreed and the verdict is that their idol shares a great resemblance to the winner of an Oscar for Best Actress for The good side of things and that now it has moved away from the interpretation.






