Laura Escanes, from ‘influ’ to double in Hollywood … According to her followers

Laura Escanes (25) is one of the best known faces of Instagram, TikTok and surroundings, and of course, his followers (who are millions) always have something to say or comment on him. This time they have said that the Catalan is the same as a Hollywood actress. Be careful because it has not been one or two. Many of us even dare to say that we totally agree. How has Risto Mejide’s wife taken it? Wait, we are going to tell you in parts.

It was last week when the almighty Laura Escanes appeared at an event organized by the MÓ glasses brand. Black dress, new hair look (she’s stopped being blonde, in case you didn’t know) and eye makeup in the style of ‘cat eyes’. Laura is a top professional model and influencer. She puts on good makeup, on her own and often with help. It was spectacular (‘as usual’), but it seems that the look did not convince her too much. Hours later, she lamented in her networks how unfavored she looked with her eyes made up in that way. He also mentioned to journalists that he had gotten his ‘bad profile’.

“I care less and less but it does not mean that I look horrible. I also don’t think makeup was flattering on me and honestly it wasn’t my day, I was broken inside. So I suppose that everything comes together, “she explained in her Instagram stories. It is not the first or the second (or the third) time that she refers to her image in the most sincere way possible. This is Laura. And her followers are they appreciate it.









Come on, that day Laura did not look pretty, but it is already known that fans are the best in the world and are always available to cheer on their favorite star. Laura’s have done it with a nice comparison. There have been several who have said that Escanes looks a lot like the American actress Jennifer Lawrence (31). Do you want to see if they are right? Sight…

Jennifer Lawrence

“How you look like Jennifer Lawrence”, “You remind me of Jennifer Lawrence with that eye makeup”, “You have an air” … There have been several comments and all with the same opinion. Our dear Laura Escanes, when she goes wrong with being an influencer, she can head to Los Angeles to earn a living as a double for the actress from ‘The Hunger Games’ (joke).