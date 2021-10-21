Last chance to see one of the best Marvel movies on Netflix: On October 24, it leaves the catalog – Movie News

The tape’s license on the streaming platform runs out, but you still have a few days to enjoy it.

You have to be aware of the Netflix premieres that arrive every week on the platform, but also the movies and series that leave the service, since it is possible that one of the titles that you had pointed out in the list for a long time has the days counted. This is what will happen next October 24 with Spider-Man: Far From Home, one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you want to see it one more time, you still have a few days to get to it.









It does not need an introduction, but in case you don’t know how to place it very well, you should know that it is the second installment of Tom Holland as the famous Wall Crawler created by Stan Lee in 1962. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, where they manage to defeat Thanos and bring back all the missing after the snap, Peter Parker continues to assimilate the death of his tutor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The young man deserves a vacation, so he goes with his classmates to Europe, but his plans are thwarted when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears and claims him for a mission.

Yes Far from home It was one of the films that was pending or do you want to see it again to remember each of its details – which are many – you have several days to enjoy it, since it will be on October 24 when it comes out of the catalog.

The one that does remain on Netflix is Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first installment of the saga. At least for the moment. We do not know if the license that the company has with Sony Pictures regarding this film will also expire soon and it will leave the catalog of the streaming service. Actually, the most logical thing would be for the two tapes to change Netflix to Disney +, since both belong to the UCM.

So far, Disney’s streaming platform has all the installments of the Infinity Saga, from Hombre de Hierro until Avengers: Endgame, but those of Spider-Man are missing. Seeing that Far From Home is ending its time on Netflix, perhaps it is a clue that they will soon arrive at Disney +.

