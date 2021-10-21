King Richard trailer | Will Smith Starts Running For Oscars As The Father Of Venus And Serena Williams

It is one of the films that is already being screened for the awards in the Hollywood scene.

King Richard: A Winning Family It is called the biographical film that will portray the life of Richard Williams, the father of the renowned tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who will be played by Will Smith. The delivery now has a new trailer that already leads the actor towards the awards season, especially towards the Oscars.

Motivated by a clear projection of the future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan to get Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, California, in order for them to rise as the extraordinary athletes the world knows.

The bet seeks to demonstrate the power of the family, as well as how perseverance and unshakable faith can achieve the impossible while impacting the world.

Smith gets the lead role, while Demi singleton will be responsible for playing Serena and Saniyya Sidney it will become Venus. Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Dylan McDermott and Katrina Begin, among others, complete the cast.

It is a work inspired by the memoirs that Richard Williams himself published in 2014, Black and White: The Way I See It, and will hit the screens after being postponed due to rights disputes and the stoppage of its filming due to the pandemic.

King richard has its premiere projected for 19 November 2021.