Friday, October 22, 2021
Kim Kardashian helped solve the mystery of a stolen Egyptian coffin

By Sonia Gupta
The annual Met Gala It is easily one of the most talked about evenings for a million reasons, among which the looks of the red carpet that take months to create. That said, some Met galas, like 2018’s, are talked about for reasons other than flashy fashion. This year, Kim Kardashian made noise As much for her attire, a glittery gown with a gold corset from Atelier Versace that fitted her figure, and for her unreal detective skills. The seemingly harmless photo of the middle sister of the Kardashians along with an ancient Egyptian coffin – which coincidentally matched his gold ensemble – helped Matthew Bogdanos, a Manhattan assistant district attorney and head of the prosecutor’s antiquities trafficking unit, solve a mystery led by a criminal, according to the New York Post.

The coffin inlaid with gold and precious stones from the egyptian high priest Nedjemankh, from the 1st century BC, had a dramatic journey post mortem from the egyptian region from al-Minya to the sacred halls of the dear Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In 2011, during the Egyptian revolution which lasted 18 days, a group of thieves dug up the coffin and, two years later, he sent it to an antique dealer in Sharjah, the third largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates.




The merchant, Hassan Fazeli, forged an export form in which he intentionally labeled the ancient stele as Greco-Roman, so as not to raise any red flags about the true origin of the coffin. Fazeli wasted no time in selling it to Roben Dib, the manager of the famous Hamburg Dionysos. Nor was he so innocent: as soon as Dib entered possession of the coffin, It is said that he forged a license of egyptian export stating that it was the coffin of Nedjemankh and that it had been legally exported 40 years earlier. Of course, none of that was true, but he wanted to protect himself from being implicated in a crime ring that is now international.


