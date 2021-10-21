Keanu Reeves under the vine in the patio:: El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

“Our ship sounds inside” is the new collection of poems published by the Santa Fe writer Analía Giordanino. Divided into three parts (“Planets and inhabitants”, “Parties and songs” and “Vigil and observations on dreamers”) it is a dream trip through the word. Keanu Reeves, David Bowie, Dorian Gray, Fabiana Cantilo and Maradona may be right around the corner in the worlds constructed by the author.

Literature Keanu Reeves under the vine in the courtyard “Our ship sounds inside” is the new collection of poems published by the Santa Fe writer Analía Giordanino. Divided into three parts (“Planets and inhabitants”, “Parties and songs” and “Vigil and observations on dreamers”) it is a dream trip through the word. Keanu Reeves, David Bowie, Dorian Gray, Fabiana Cantilo and Maradona may be right around the corner in the worlds constructed by the author. “Our ship sounds inside” is the new collection of poems published by the Santa Fe writer Analía Giordanino. Divided into three parts (“Planets and inhabitants”, “Parties and songs” and “Vigil and observations on dreamers”) it is a dream trip through the word. Keanu Reeves, David Bowie, Dorian Gray, Fabiana Cantilo and Maradona may be right around the corner in the worlds constructed by the author.

“My dreams open like books, I observe how one saying comes close to the other, with beads from other necklaces, pieces that I set and highlight, in order and disorder in a combination that attends to a rhythm that can be altered.” Those are the first lines of “The Dream Reader”, one of the poems that make up “Our ship sounds inside”, the latest book by the Santa Fe writer Analía Giordanino, recently published by Azogue Libros. And, of those included, it is the literary piece that best summarizes the general meaning of the text, which is ultimately an invitation to the reader to undertake the journey to navigate a dreamlike universe in which, as Ferny Koziak points out on the back cover, “they appear worlds with different maps, with geographies that stand in reality but that are modified, rivers, islands or family parties shared with Keanu Reeves, set to background music by the rock of Fabiana Cantilo or David Bowie, a mince shared by a woman, his son and Maradona ”.

Analía Giordanino, author of the book Photo: Courtesy of the writer

Dream diary









“Our ship dreams inside”, whose cover work is by the visual artist and manager Cecilia Sosa, had several processes in time, which overlapped at the end. “I have a dream diary that is not very big, but that I have been keeping for three years. I only choose those that impact me and that I feel have things to say to me, “said the author in an interview with this medium. So, before the work became such, Analía already had those notes, which were not intended for writing, neither poetic nor narrative. When in the winter of 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, the editor of Azogue Libros, Lucas Mercado, summoned her to publish his poetry, the author’s next step was to get to work with that material that she had collected. “I worked on that dream notebook, thinking what interested me to say about all that,” he confided during the talk.

Like a trip

“Keanu Reeves talks sitting in an armchair next to my mother, he talks as if he had an affair with her, I can’t believe it. From the kitchen I look at them and turn my face, to see the relieving rain fall (…) I wrote, Keanu tells me, my code name is Salazar. I wrote to meet again, I made Salazar return, I moved back in time and then forward, that can be done in fiction, and I love you. I wake up and write, because a mandate like this, a promise like this, should not be ignored “, says a fragment of” My code name is Salazar. ” It is Giordanino’s poem that opens the book and anticipates the characteristics of the trails that the reader will find later. “I started to polish the texts like clockwork pieces. It was a simple speech, narrative at times. And as many characters appeared, the idea of ​​the dream arose as a trip, which is not so original, but he did order the job for me, ”explained Analía.

The work on the cover of the book is by the visual artist and manager Cecilia Sosa. Photo: Courtesy Azogue Libros

Play with words

The beings that populate the worlds of “Our Ship Sounds Inside” range from the familiar to the unknown. Some are clearly recognizable, others remain unknown, even for the author herself. “I put my ear and my gaze, but I moved away as if they were texts from others, to free myself from the anxiety of wanting to interpret. One of the keys was not looking for a meaning, because that restricted what he was dreaming about. It would have been something remanded and it is not my place, “he said in this regard. But, although she avoided interpretation and nonsense, Analía wanted to give herself the possibility of writing from the game with words. This premise can be seen in “Canción para Diana”, which in one of its sections says: “And here I am, not yet knowing what song to sing to Anacleto Arancibia. Say, Ana, say what prompts you to say, whatever you want to sing, I will listen to it and write ”.

But the possible views on this collection of poems are not limited to playfulness either, because it can also be read as an adventure trip. “Each poem could be a piece that is being discovered of a geography that is not the coast, which is not my head,” said the author. Like those verses that make up “A Morocco”: “We see the river through the window with my childhood friends. Downstairs we meet Fabiana Cantilo, coming back from a funeral. We get on his Roll Royce and Fabi sings ”.