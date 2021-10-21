Keanu Reeves between Marvel Studios and DC Comics

Keanu Reeves is currently one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and could join one of the big franchises like Marvel Studios or DC Comics.

Keanu reeves is very busy right now with Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 and 5, so we can see him return to his best roles soon. Without forgetting that he has other brilliant projects for the future, so he is in a very good moment of his film career. But in addition, he currently has offers to interpret characters from Marvel studios and Dc comics. But you have to choose, because if you start a new adventure in one of these franchises, you have to leave one side to the other.









In fact, it seems that Marvel studios and Dc comics they are so interested in having Keanu reeves which will offer you a great deal of money. You could even become the highest paid of both franchises. His cache is currently around 12 million dollars, but now he could charge more than 30 million to play a superhero.

What roles do you offer?

At this time it is not known exactly what character he could play Keanu reeves on Marvel studios or Dc comics. But it’s been rumored for a while that it might be the new Ghost rider, a character they want to restart after the two installments starring Nicolas Cage (2007 – 2011). While you are already working on Dc comics lending his voice to the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, in which he will share the cast with Dwayne johnson and Kevin hart. But in real action he already played Constantine in 2005, so it is not ruled out that they do a second part and also start a Justice League Dark. It has also been rumored that it could be Scott Free (Mister Miracle), so there are plenty of options and you just have to figure out how to fit it into your future installments.

