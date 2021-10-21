Kardashians, the paraphernalia of having sexy lives

Kim kardashian is on the set of ‘Saturday night Live‘, one of the television programs with the highest audience of USA. She wears a fuchsia velvet catsuit designed by Balenciaga that covers you from the neck to the shoes.

He doesn’t know yet, but that night (October 9, 2021), all he will say will become confirmation that the life of his small family clan has every day a global impact larger.

But why the life of Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian and Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner is so important to millions of people? The answer could be condensed in the monologue that Kim prepared for SNL.

That night, Kim began with the origin of this story. “When they invited me, I was like: Do you want me to be the presenter? Why? I haven’t released a movie in a long time. Actually, I’ve only released one and no one told me about the premiere. My mother must have forgotten”.

That was a clear reference full of irony to the leak of the sex video that she and her ex-boyfriend, the singer and actor Ray J, they recorded in 2007, when Kim was the assistant of Paris hilton. Where everyone saw a media scandal, Kris, the matriarch of the clan, saw the future, the reality TV.

The first reality show appeared in 1991, but it wasn’t until the premiere of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in 2007, that this format opted to tell the daily life and wrongs of an unknown American family populated by women.

The result of your success is in sight: 20 seasons, the consecration of Kim as the queen of reality and until the appearance of a new figure in the management of the lives of the rich and famous, that of the ‘momager‘. In the midst of this context there is a factor that has always played in favor of the Kardashian clan, the emergence of social networks.









Kim and her sister Kylie are among the tiny and select group of people who have reached the 200 million followers on Instagram. The reasons for its popularity are worthy of a deep sociological study, but what is seen with the naked eye is that expose your bodyas well as your family triumphs and failures connected with people.

In his SNL monologue, Kim said he felt excited to be on the show because he wanted to show the audience that he is more than just a pretty face, good hair, great makeup, incredible tits and a perfect butt. And yes, she and her sisters are more than that.

Kris, the ‘momager’, again saw the future. His daughters could not only become reality stars, but whatever they wanted: Models, actresses, influencers or businesswomen. Be a brand, but at the same time create more brands with which millions feel identified.

Just remember that one of Kim’s brands became the underwear supplier of the united states olympic team, that she participated in the Tokyo games, or that Kylie’s cosmetic brands are among the most coveted by thousands of women.

At this point it should be said that the Kardashian clan have a darwinian spirit. All members of this family have shown an impressive ability to adapt to the times in which they live and make the best of their setbacks, showing the sexiest side of life.

For the Kardashians, everything done is worthy of being shared on social networks. From the most everyday to the most intimate events. A few days ago, for example, Kourtney got engaged to him drummer Travis Barker and he did not hesitate to share the passage in his account Instagram.

With the monologue he presented on SNL, in which he also talked about his father, -the famous lawyer who defended OJ Simpson-, his family’s interest in politics and the rapper Kanye west, Kim showed something new in front of millions of people, that his clan also has the ability to ironize and satirize about their own existence.