Justin Bieber, main nominee of the 2021 MTV European Music Awards

Justin Bieber accumulates the highest number of nominations of the imminent European Music Awards (EMA) of the MTV network, with his name as a possible winner in 8 nominations, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, in 6, and Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi, at 5.

It will be on November 14 in a live ceremony held from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna of Hungary when it will be revealed how many of these options for triumph materialize, as well as the name of the “best Spanish artist”, whose award will go to the hands of Aitana, Ana Mena, C. Tangana, Collective Da Silva or Pablo Alborán.

In addition, the Spanish Rosalía will compete in the category of “best Latin artist”, where she will face the Colombians J Balvin, Shakira and Maluma and the Puerto Ricans Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro, who also competes for the award for revelation artist.

The author and performer of “Todo de ti” will face Giveon, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie and The Kid Laroi.

As MTV has revealed, one of the most competitive categories will be the one corresponding to the award for “best artist”, which will be fought between Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and The Weekend.

The best song, meanwhile, could be “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA; Sheeran’s “Bad Habits”; Bieber’s “Peaches,” opposite Daniel Caesar and Giveon; “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X; “Drivers License” by O. Rodrigo; or “Stay” by The Kid Laroi (also with Bieber in the credits).

That song could also become the best collaboration, which could also fall on: Black Eyed Peas and Shakira for “GIRL LIKE ME”; Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (as Silk Sonic) with “Leave the Door Open”; Doja Cat and SZA for the aforementioned “Kiss Me More”; Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for “INDUSTRY BABY”, or The Weeknd and Ariana Grande for the remix of “Save Your Tears”.









BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Silk Sonic and the Italians Måneskin, winners of the last Eurovision Song Contest, could win the award for the best group, while the best video could go to the hands of the aforementioned “Kiss Me More ”,“ Bad Habits ”,“ Peaches ”,“ MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) ”, or from“ Willow ”by Taylor Swift or from“ Wild Side ”by Normani and Cardi B.

By styles, the award for the best pop artist will be decided between the South Koreans BTS, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Sheeran, Bieber and Rodrigo. The electronic one will be for Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Marshmello, Skrillex or Swedish House Mafia. And the hip hop one for Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion or Nicki Minaj.

Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon, Måneskin (with his second nomination) and The Killers will fight for rock, while the alternative field, in a questionable shortlist due to the nature of the contenders, could belong to Halsey , Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, WILLOW or YUNGBLUD.

In the category of video with a positive message, along with artists like Billie Eilish (“Your Power”), are Demi Lovato (“Dancing With The Devil”) and the irreverent “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X , both bearers of LGTBQ + rights. His victory would be a declaration of intent, considering that the gala will take place in the Hungarian capital, whose government has been widely questioned for its recent retrograde policies in this area.

There will also be an award for the “best fans”, with nominees such as BTS, Bieber and Taylor Swift, the best emerging artist promoted by MTV (with names such as Olivia Rodrigo and girl in red) and the best K-Pop artist, for which BTS, LISA, Monsta X, NCT 127, ROSÉ, and TWICE will face off.