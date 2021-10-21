Jurassic World Evolution 2, closer to my dream | Video game

Few films marked a before and after as relevant in the popular culture imaginary as Jurassic park. Steven Spielberg was able to create a franchise that influenced different generations and that continues to this day thanks to that reboot of the saga called Jurassic World. A universe that was burned into the mind of this young editor in the 90s and whose flame is still alive 3 decades later.

Each film delivery, each merchandising object or each adapted video game is news to celebrate for those who write these lines. It is difficult for me to be objective with a franchise that has brought me so many hours of entertainment and that will continue to do so with my children. Their illusion when I told them that I had been able to prove Jurassic World Evolution 2 And controlling dinosaurs in my own Jurassic park must have looked like mine when I took the controller back to enjoy this long-awaited sequel.

Because Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows above all that: enjoy. But also learn about dinosaurs and be challenged by the most fascinating creatures a boy or girl can imagine. Frontier Developments be back behind this title that puts us in the skin of John hammond to fulfill the dream that he left half.

A little more than 3 years have passed since we received the first installment and the consoles have not evolved much since then but the game has, which offers us a mix of genres between strategy, rpg and action / adventures that we already have. fascinated at JWE.

As happened in the original installment, here the protagonist is not us but the dinosaurs that have conquered the world (at least the world of video games). Set in the United States, the main species have taken control and our goal will be to regain that control.

But on the way to creating our own Jurassic Park, not everything will be hunting animals and preventing a panic from spreading again. We will also have to manage resources, from electricity to gasoline, and ensure the safety and well-being of not only visitors but also some of the most dangerous animals on the planet.

Dinosaur AI is fascinating in Jurassic World Evolution 2 and will challenge you, as I have said before, to always stay one step ahead of what these fascinating creatures have in mind for your park. Giant and electrified fences will not suffice. You will have to take care of your diet, your care and anticipate natural phenomena that will not make it easy for you.

With very intuitive menus and several progress trees to improve your management, your skills, your resources and your genetic research on dinosaurs, you can improve your Jurassic Park until it becomes the attraction that John Hammond always wanted it to be.

The video game also leaves room for the enjoyment of the most fans of the saga. Those who always wanted to ride a helicopter or jeep to experience the experience of having a dinosaur within reach. If you add to this that the voices of the game in English are those of Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard in their roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing, respectively, the immersion is guaranteed.

Not limited to the Dead Isles, Jurassic World Evolution 2 takes place in a variety of environments ranging from dense forests and rocky deserts to sun-kissed tropics, each with its own terrain and environmental challenges. In Campaign mode, players can immerse themselves in an original Jurassic World story following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Players will help lead DFW (Department of Fish and Wildlife) efforts throughout the continental US establishing new facilities in a number of locations to control, conserve and contain wild dinosaurs.













The new mode, Chaos Theory, in Jurassic World Evolution 2

Malcolm is responsible in Jurassic Park for enunciating that Chaos Theory that almost three decades later ends up becoming a new mode of the Jurassic World Evolution 2 video game. And one of the most attractive, I would allow myself to say. The objective is to prevent what happened in the different film installments from being reproduced in the game’s locations.

In our test we were able to test it in San Diego, the scene of that Jurassic Park: The Lost World. As a spoiler, I will tell you that it did not turn out too well for me and that the first species that arrived in my park only took a few minutes to find the problems for my management that allowed them to escape and unleash chaos.

We are in charge of the entire operation of the parks: from the electrical installations to the creation of restaurants for the public, passing through the tiles that people will tread on or the names of the scientists who will develop future dinosaurs. The level of detail is mind-boggling. Quick decision-making, correct choices and foresight to ensure that everything goes well will be the keys to this new mode that will delight all Jurassic Park fans.

The graphics help a lot to enjoy this sequel, although perhaps the most striking thing for the players of the first title are the animations of the dinosaurs and the landscape creation tool whose result we really liked.

Frontier Developments has confirmed that the long-awaited dinosaur park management simulator Jurassic World Evolution 2 will launch on November 9 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For those who want to unleash their creativity, Sandbox mode provides players with all the tools they need to create their ideal dinosaur park in Jurassic Park or Jurassic World. The Challenge mode allows players to test their management skills in a series of different missions with progressive difficulty, trying to get the best score in the park in the shortest time possible.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 features over 75 astonishing prehistoric species to discover, including the most coveted marine and flying reptiles and the community’s favorite dinosaurs. These majestic species feel more alive than ever presiding over a territory and displaying new behaviors by interacting with each other, fighting for dominance, and reacting intelligently to the world around them. Through bioengineering, players can customize their dinosaurs with bold new colors and patterns and alter their genomes to discover new traits to unlock as they set about creating the ultimate dinosaur park.