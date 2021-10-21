Julia Roberts puts herself in the shoes of the woman who anticipated the Watergate Case and was treated like crazy

Julia Roberts joins a new challenge in the Gaslit series

“Martha Mitchell was the Greek chorus of the Watergate drama: the one who warns everyone who wanted to hear it”. The phrase belongs to Bob woodward, one of the journalists who investigated the case that would mark the history of the United States, and can be found in the book All the president’s men.

Gaslit is the new platform series Starz that will tell the life of this woman, who was the first to speak about the corruption case that involved Richard Nixon during his presidency. The production is in full swing and brings together for the first time two great movie stars, both winners of Oscars: Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

This new story will try to give a twist to the already hackneyed theme of Watergate in Hollywood, and will focus more than anything on the secondary and forgotten characters when it comes to narrating the scandal that caused Nixon’s resignation. And also in the central figure of Martha Mitchell, the woman most unfairly treated by politics, the media and the highest levels of power when she decided to make her voice heard to tell the case of corruption, in the largest scandal in North America.

Martha Mitchell, the first woman to speak about the case that would later become Watergate. It will be interpreted in the series Gaslit by Julia Roberts

A) Yes, Gaslit It will go through the lives of clumsy subordinates, the foolish fanatics who defended without reasons, the opportunists around the president as those informants who in many cases had tragic endings. The protagonist of Pretty Woman will play Martha, wife of Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell (played by Sean Penn). She was a great personality within the inhabitants of Arkansas and is, in turn, the first person, who puts everyone on alert about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate. Her personal life will begin to unravel as her husband was the president’s henchman: John Mitchell will have to choose between upholding what his wife exposes or remaining loyal to Nixon.









US President Richard Nixon during the statement made to the nation and the world through television cameras, in which he announced his resignation as President of the United States

Mitchell was a woman who surrounded herself with Hollywood journalists and celebrities. I was a regular at the talk-shows of the moment and sat its republican and anti communist position. He was a colorful character because he kept a certain hint of innocence and impunity. Everyone knew her for being a person who handled the gossip of the jet set. But when journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward uncovered what was the famous Watergate in 1972, Mitchell had previously been in charge of telling everything he knew.

Martha’s life was going to change forever after a robbery carried out at the offices of the Democratic National Committee in Washington in 1972, where a group of people would have stolen key recordings and documents for the investigation against Nixon. One of the detainees was Mrs. Mitchell’s bodyguard, James McCord; it was rumored that he was her lover.

What followed was a smear campaign against Martha: she was accused among other things of being a person who was out of her mind, who was ignorant and that nothing she said could be taken seriously. Just two years later it became known that everything he had shouted from the rooftops against Nixon was real, and Watergate was just beginning.

In that landmark interview between British journalist David Frost and Richard Nixon in 1977, it was the president himself who admitted that If it weren’t for Martha, the Watergate case would never have happened.

Robbie pickering She is the showrunner of the series and at the time of the presentation of this project she commented: “I am very happy to have the opportunity to share the heartbreaking and fascinating story of Martha Mitchell with the world. Martha was the first and the strongest voice, who stood up against the criminality of a corrupt presidential administration and was one of the most complex public martyrs of the time.”.

KEEP READING:

The series about Aaron Hernandez, the killer who was hiding behind the American football star

Fauci, the documentary about the White House infectologist who fought against the coronavirus and prejudice