Judge rejects for the fourth time to dismiss the lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard

The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over. The couple met while filming The Rum Diary, a project that the actor tried to bring to the big screen for years. In the end, the film was not entirely successful, but the relationship that was born here was seen then as one of the most interesting and popular in the show. Eventually, the interpreters were separated between controversies, gossip and accusations of physical and psychological violence. Although they divorced in 2017, after two years of marriage, both are still mired in legal paperwork and everything indicates that the famous defamation trial will take place next year.

You may also like: Amber Heard seeks to discredit two cops who testified on behalf of Johnny Depp

Since the news about the abuse broke, the public and fans have taken sides and stood up for their beloved actors. Those who consider the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% innocent also appreciate the recent tributes that the actor has received for his long career. While those who support the actress of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom spoke out against these acknowledgments and do not hesitate to congratulate her and send her love in each new publication she makes on her social networks. It was generally expected that the case that Depp brought against The Sun calling him a “handcuff beater” would serve to settle the whole thing, but in reality it only made it more complicated.

Johnny depp He is dedicating himself to restoring his reputation as everyone is already aware of how he lost the role in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, in addition to the fact that for now they do not have the support of creators or producers. In this sense, it is important to clarify that losing the judgment against the publication does not legally make the actor guilty of the act. Amber heard He appeared at the hearing as a witness, not because she brought charges against him, so technically they are not facing them in court yet. Despite losing this case, the actor started a new process, now yes, against Heard for allegedly lying about the relationship and the violence that occurred during its worst moments. Since then, the also interpreter of The Stand – 80% have tried to dismiss the lawsuit to avoid going to trial.









According CinemaBlend, the judge has just denied the fourth request he makes Amber heard to dismiss the case. It seems that the strategy of the legal team of the actress consisted of putting as a precedent the ruling against in the trial against The Sun as proof that she is telling the truth. However, the judge considers that this is not enough. Depp’s lawsuit is reportedly based on an open letter the actress wrote to The Washington Post where you are named as a survivor of domestic abuse. That is to say, both cases come from different lines of information, although Heard connects both with his testimony, and that is why they should be considered as two independent matters.

You may also like: Johnny Depp’s press conference with audio of Amber Heard’s testimony interrupted

If the two trials had arisen from the aforementioned open letter, then Judge Penney Azcarate could consider that Heard has grounds to dismiss the lawsuit. However, this does not mean that the actress and her team of lawyers cannot use what was said and demonstrated during the trial against The Sun. It’s almost certain that a lot of information from that lawsuit, as well as the fact that Depp lost, will be used to counter the actor’s tactics.

Everything indicates that it will be the last attempt that the actress will make to avoid the trial, since there is no way to promote something different. Although these attempts are genuine, it has long been known that Heard would go to court, as she decided to counter-sue Depp for libel. After so long, it seems that the trial will begin in May 2022.

The latest move by the legal team of Johnny depp consisted of asking the court to release the necessary documents to see if Amber heard he actually donated the money as agreed during the divorce. While the actress’s lawyers asked for all the information and work history of the two officers who came to the call for domestic abuse and who declared that they had not seen anything strange, neither blows on her face nor destruction in the department.

Do not leave without reading: Amber Heard says the last six months have been the best of her life