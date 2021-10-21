Juan Carlos Enríquez, the musician from Guadalajara behind streaming

The music industry in the United States continues to feed on Mexican talent and Juan Carlos Enriquez It is one of the Guadalajara that marks the way in Hollywood and the main platforms streaming What Netflix, which this October 22 will premiere “Maya y los tres”, an animated series in which Juan Carlos added his touch as an additional composer and arranger.

“Maya y los tres”, created, directed and produced by Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“The Book of Life”), will star “Maya”, a warrior princess, brave and rebellious who will have to face the gods before a prophecy that threatens his life and that of his family.

In an interview with EL INFORMADOR, Juan Carlos Enríquez shares how was the sound process that was carried out to round off this story full of mysticism and inspired by pre-Hispanic Mexico and its mythology.

In this project, Andrés from Guadalajara is also present Locsey (recently nominated for an Emmy for the series “Kobra Kai”) in the music edition, while Tim Davies (“Frozen”) is in charge of the original music, along with the Oscar winner, Argentine Gustavo Santaolalla (“Brokeback Mountain ”), With whom the work of Juan Carlos Enríquez was mainly focused.

“Andrés was hired as the music editor and they needed someone with extensive knowledge of Mexican culture and music, because the project was being done in Los Angeles with songs by Gustavo Santaolalla and music made by Tim Davies, but they wanted to have someone more supportive about Mexican culture and they invited me to participate ”.

The exact sound

Juan Carlos explains that in “Maya” there is a particular fusion of sound, on the one hand, that orchestral touch of Hollywood characteristic of large productions headed by figures such as Santaolalla and Davies, but also with the depth and essence of Mexican culture.

“They were very emotional Mexican songs, a mixture of folk elements with very authentic musicians, whom we recorded in Guadalajara, we recorded a chorus in Mayan, I had to write lyrics in Mayan based on an English-Tzotzil dictionary, from the Museum of Anthropology of Washington, we get. It is a combination of all this, very folkloric, Mexican, the bombastic style of Hollywood, the touch of the themes of Santaolalla. It is not only from Mexico, because the story also goes through Latin America and the Caribbean, there are Caribbean influences, from Peru, from Argentina ”.









Juan Carlos relates that his work for “Maya” was done remotely and in addition to coordinating the recording sessions in Guadalajara with the choirs and musicians, he also faced a particular challenge to find an instrument that was essential to achieve the auditory proposal of the series. .

“We got the chiapaneca chamula guitar from Chamula, Chiapas; It is an old guitar with metal strings, very rustic. They didn’t sell it anywhere, but through a chain of favors, the friend of a friend of a friend went to the jungle to buy it and took it to Guadalajara to record it. “

Rising career

After studying at Berklee College of Music (Boston), Juan Carlos remembers that His first professional approaches to the industry was as an assistant to the Brazilian composer Pedro Bromfman during the development of the film “Robocop“ (2014, Sony), then marking the beginning of a career that has led him to get involved in projects such as “Narcos” during its first three seasons, “Zipper” (Darren Aronofsky), “Matador” (Robert Rodriguez), “The Ivory Game ”(produced by Leonardo DiCaprio for Netflix),“ Bending The Arc ”(produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Damon Lindelof),“ The girl in the spider’s web ”(produced by David Fincher) and“ El chico de Medellín ” (by J. Balvin for Amazon Original), in addition to starting to focus on the new realities of videogames, as he recently did in “Far Cry 6” (by Ubisoft), in which personalities such as Giancarlo Esposito (“ Breaking Bad ”), given the new sound trends that increase the player’s sensory experience.

“When I was studying, from 2009 to 2013, there was a lot of talk about video games, that they would be the future of entertainment, that they would be just as popular as moviesNow it is so immersive that it feels like a movie and that has been true, each time they bring more Hollywood talent, directors, actors, musicians and composers. Something that has not yet materialized is the surround sound in video games, that you listen to the direction of the sound from the position you are in the game, that is materializing, it will mature and it will be something quite cool “.

What’s coming

Along with the premiere of “Maya y los tres” on Netflix, Juan Carlos Enríquez is preparing his new film project “Viajeros” for HBO Max, with Mexican talent such as Fernanda Castillo, which will require the work of this man from Guadalajara remotely to record the orchestra in Budapest; Furthermore, she just finished her participation in the series “Armas de mujer”, starring Kate del Castillo, for the NBC Peacock platform and produced by Telemundo.

